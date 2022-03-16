7 Streaming Tips and Tricks to Enhance your Streaming Experience

Streaming platforms have invented an entertaining way of consuming media content. However, this doesn’t mean that viewers don’t encounter difficulties while streaming their content.

It can be frustrating to encounter lag, buffering and other related issues when streaming.

Fortunately, content providers have enhanced and continue to work on streaming technologies to ensure viewers get the best experience.

If you have been wondering how to deal with poor streaming quality on your Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max or any other platform you use, this article contains what you need to know.

Explore the list to improve your online streaming and end the nightmare.

Seven best ways to boost your streaming experience

1. Maximize the streaming with a reliable VPN

In recent years, VPN usage has gained a lot of popularity. However, there is more than having online privacy as it masks your IP address to keep your connection private. When your IP address is masked, you can avoid geo-restrictions and get to view all the content you need, whenever.

If you love to binge, then a VPN is paramount; and you can learn to unblock streaming services with ScreenBinge. The website has proper guides that help you unblock any streaming service!

With a VPN, you can unblock any content unavailable in your country. For instance, you cannot access HBO Max content in Australia; you may need to use a third party such as Binge or Foxtel. But the most effective way would be to use a VPN.

Note that not only will you unblock TV shows, and movies, a VPN can also help you access all channels such as Live Telecast, where you can enjoy sports events and track them on Live TV, and much more. With a trusted VPN, you can enjoy everything you need and stream without buffers.

2. Download content from your streaming app

A better option to enjoy your streaming is downloading your content to watch later. Not everything is downloadable; you can check for the download icon at the bottom of your content or under the description of the show or movie.

Note that some titles expire soon. Consider this if you stay for an extended time without an internet connection.

3. Check who else is using your network

If there are too many internet users in your home, their bandwidth use may affect your streaming. We don’t suggest that you unplug their devices from power. One way to solve this would be to adjust your service plans. For instance, Netflix is keen on the number of people who can use your account.

If changing the plan is not possible, you can sign out all other devices. But this will require you to sign in again.

4. Check your internet speed

Slow internet is too frustrating. It leads to dropouts and buffering, leading to a poor streaming experience. If you want smooth streaming on your Spotify, Hulu or Livestream, you need the best internet.

Many viewers ask this, what type of internet is required for streaming? The answer to this depends on the video quality and the type of media played. For instance, if you need to stream HD videos, you need 5Mbps. Streaming 4K video may require more than 25Mbps.

Ideally, the needs fall between 3-25Mbps. It is worth noting that even with download speed; you should consider the internet bandwidth. A reliable internet provider will offer sufficient speed for uninterrupted streaming. A wired Ethernet connection may suffice.

5. Check for signs of hacking

You need to check whether you have compromised devices. If your device has a malicious software program, it will slow down. You need to pay attention to cyberattacks, especially the router, which is vulnerable to attacks. There are many ways to check whether your home network is compromised.

Your connection may become slow or your firewalls may be uninstalled. The best thing is to change your admin credentials or change the SSID, router’s network name. You can also enable WPA2 encryption. Also, it’s advisable to scan your device using trusted antivirus software. With this, you can binge-watch 24/7 without hitches.

6. Group stream

Days when families and friends would watch together are long gone; there are all valid reasons to stay apart. Fortunately, most streaming apps have a way to connect people even with social distancing. For instance, Netflix, Hulu have a Google extension that allows subscribers to stream together simultaneously.

There are other ways to watch, such as use of TwoSeven, an extension that allows a group stream at a fee, Rabbit and Scener, which offer free services, among others

7. Fix your buffering

Virtually, almost any viewer has had that experience, where they grabbed their popcorn, sat back on their couch ready for that popular rom-com, only to start getting that circle like perpetual motion. If this ever happens, and it sometimes will, check your internet speed.

You can also update your browser and check for any uncleared cache items. If after this the problem persists, check your data limits. There could be issues with your ISP provider. Alternatively, you can try a wired Ethernet connection.

Conclusion

Today, streaming is the norm. Everyone in the house, including kids, could be on their iPad or any streaming content. Without smooth streaming, everyone will be upset. First things first, you need good internet speed.

You don’t have to become a victim of poor streaming. We are sure you can improve your streaming experience with the above tips.