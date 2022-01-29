9th Marie-Michel Gagnon at Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Gagnon clocked in at 1 minute 41 seconds and 79/100. This is the fourth best 10 players since the start of the season.

She finished 1.05 seconds behind the winner and 27 percent of the podium. Upon leaving for Beijing, she was in the 14th place in the general classification of specialty.

The only other Canadian to enter, Ronnie Remy, did not complete the course.

The victory went to Swiss Corinne Sauter (1 minute 40.74 seconds), world champion. She took advantage of the absence of Italian Sofia Goggia, who has dominated the slopes this season before suffering a twisted left knee last week in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Yasmine Fleury (+0.51secs) took second place to sign the Swiss double. Austria’s Cornelia Hütter (+0.78sec) completed the podium.

For Sutter, this is the first World Cup win since December 2020.

Many of my favorites never made it to Bavaria. Besides Jogja, the American Michaela Schiffrin, the Swiss Lara Gut Bahrami and Michel Gisin and the Norwegian Ragnhild Muenkel preferred to travel to China earlier.

The skaters set a date for the Super G at the German resort on Sunday, the last race before the games.