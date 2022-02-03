A convoy against health measures | Claire Samson will not be at Jam Quebec

(Quebec) The only Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) member, former member Claire Samson, will not be present at a demonstration against health measures this weekend in Quebec. Rather, the governor opposes the convoy’s invitation to jamming capital, a tactic the protesters intend to use.

Hugo Bellon Larousse

Journalism

This position contrasts with the message conveyed by party leader Eric Duhemy. This Thursday, he wrote again on his Facebook page that “before the wolf cries, it would be nice to hear what the truck drivers have to say and let them show us that they can peacefully pretend very well.”

“It is completely legitimate and desirable for these people to be able to express themselves. If there is a real problem, it is that only one MP out of 125 represents this majority in Parliament and that the media is in practical agreement condemning the demonstration even before it happened.”

However, this lonely Conservative member says “we shouldn’t do that”, speaking of an idea” jamming Quebec as announced by the organizers of the event. Citizens have the right to live freely in their city. I don’t agree with them at all,” Mrs.I Samson Thursday.

“That’s not my type of attitude. No, I won’t, Quebec City gets crowded in the middle of the festival.”

Earlier this week, at a press conference in Parliament, Mr. Dhaimi asserted that “if truck drivers take to the streets to create a caravan, it is because we have fences in our democracy that we must defend our democratic system, who were supposed to defend our civil rights.” which failed miserably.”

My goal is not to be at the head of the demonstrations. My goal is to bring these ideas into the Blue Room of the National Assembly.