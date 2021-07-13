A flyer full of errors puts Melanie Jolie in embarrassment

Last month, Ahuntsic-Cartierville MNA Mélanie Joly distributed a pamphlet to all the voters on board, praising the merits of the Trudeau government’s recent budget. The document is riddled with spelling errors.

The member, as Minister of Official Languages, is responsible for the protection of the French language. So it’s a doubly embarrassing mistake that hasn’t gone unnoticed riding and even anywhere else in the country.

JDV has examined the document, titled “Budget – Balance Sheet 2021”. Misspellings, chords, and idioms: On every page, misspellings multiply. “emergency” instead of “emergency,” “business Canada” (business takes some action), “support” (instead of “support”), and so on.

There are also errors in the English version of the text. For example, “start” reads “sarting”.

Excuses

“Indeed, errors crept into the postal posting that was sent to the citizens of the constituency,” said Catherine Monnier Desrochers, press secretary in the minister’s office. We apologize for this unintended inconvenience on our part. The Minister would also like to reassure the citizens of Ahuntsek-Carterville that we are taking the necessary measures to ensure that such a situation does not happen again. “

Ms. Mounir Derochers adds that this is a human error.

“Bad, unedited copy sent for printing,” it says. As soon as we became aware of the situation, the Minister’s office quickly published the final version on its website and an apology was offered to citizens via social media. “

The Minister’s office invites citizens to read the final version (without errors) by following the following steps: this link.