About | Prime Minister of Canada

The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Justin Trudeau (born December 25, 1971) is 23H Prime Minister of Canada.

His vision for Canada is a country where everyone has an equal and real chance to succeed. His experience as an educator, father, leader and young activist is the basis of his dedication to Canadians – and his commitment to making Canada a place where everyone can take advantage of the opportunities that allow them to thrive.

Justin, the eldest of three children, grew up under the profound influence of his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau and his mother, Margaret Trudeau. He was raised in both French and English, and his family has roots in eastern and western Canada. These assets helped shape his passion for public service and his belief that Canada’s strength lies in its diversity.

Justin studied literature at McGill University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 1994. He then completed the teaching program at the University of British Columbia and spent several years teaching French, mathematics and other subjects in Vancouver. His work as a teacher has allowed him to have a positive impact on the lives of young people. Even today, he is determined to make their voices resonate, in the classroom and in Parliament.

In 2002, Justin returned to Montreal, where he met Sophie Gregoire, a Quebec TV and Radio Presenter. They got married in 2005, and are now the parents of Xavier, Ella Grace, and Hadrin.

Before entering the world of politics, Justin was the Chairman of the Katimavik Board of Directors. He has also served on the board of directors of the Canadian Avalanche Foundation and campaigned for youth and environmental issues. By speaking at events and conferences across Canada, he encouraged young people to engage in causes close to their hearts and to become active citizens of their communities. These experiences made it clear to him that the issues that matter to Canadian youth – education, the environment, and the economic prospects of their generation – must be expressed with a stronger voice.

Justin entered politics to bring about changes that would benefit all Canadians. In 2007, he ran a local campaign rooted in his community to win the Liberal Party nomination on Papino’s Ride in Montreal. He was elected in 2008 and then re-elected in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Justin was elected Leader of the Liberal Party in April 2013. His leadership campaign aimed to create a new movement of progressive Canadians across the country that has inspired hundreds of thousands of Canadians to get involved in politics, for the first time ever. Justin worked closely with his team to develop a plan to create jobs, grow the economy, protect the environment and strengthen the middle class. Under his leadership, the Liberal Program focused on creating equal economic opportunities for all, respecting and promoting freedom and diversity, and creating a more democratic government, faithfully representing Canadians.

On October 19, 2015, Justin led his party to a victory in forming a majority government with seats in every county and territory across the country. He was sworn in on 4 November 2015.

On October 21, 2019, Justin and the Liberal Party were re-elected, and they secured a second term from the Canadians.

As Prime Minister, Justin leads a government that works tirelessly every day to keep Canada moving forward. His team is dedicated to creating quality jobs for the middle class, making life affordable, protecting Canadian communities, combating climate change, and promoting reconciliation with indigenous peoples. Justin, a women’s rights advocate, established for the first time in Canadian history, a cabinet where women and men held an equal number of seats.