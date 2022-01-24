Australian Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals

Kipker Felix Auger-Aliassime will cross his world number two rival, Daniil Medvedev, in the Australian Open quarter-finals, having easily sent off opponent Marin Cilic, on Monday, in Melbourne.

• Read also: Du Grand Shapovalov

The FAA defeated his Croatian opponent in four sets of 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4) in an exciting match that lasted 3 hours 35 minutes.

The 21-year-old Quebec player, ninth in the world rankings, hit his opponent today with 22 aces, while making four double faults against eight for Cilic, 27e my world.

For the winner, it took a while to kick in, but once he unlocked the machine, he made a serious winning choice.

“He was shooting really well at the start of the game. I had a bad game when it was 4-2 and I think he was playing better than me for the rest of the set. He was doing everything better. The second set was tight, but it was the decisive turn. You can’t be Two sets late. It could have been complicated, so it was a defining moment. In the third, I started feeling better,” he told the ATP website.

Big challenge

In the next round scheduled for Tuesday, Auger-Aliassime will face a big Medvedev division. The Russian defeated American Maxime Creasy in four sets 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Auger-Aliassime wants to take advantage of the tempo he has gained in his last matches to score his first win in four matches in his life against his next opponent, regardless of the exact moment of the confrontation.

“I feel good. It was hot at first, and the sun here in Australia is hitting you hard. It’s still early in the day. I’ll have plenty of time to recover by Wednesday, so it’s the perfect scenario.”

see also