Best Places to Live in Toronto for Singles 2023

Toronto, the largest city in Canada, offers a vibrant and diverse urban lifestyle, attracting singles seeking excitement, career opportunities, and an exceptional quality of life. With so many neighborhoods to choose from, it can be challenging to decide where to settle down. This article will explore the best places to live in Toronto for singles, considering factors such as access to amenities, nightlife, safety, and affordability.

The Best Places to Live in Toronto for Singles

King West

King West is a bustling neighborhood located in the heart of downtown Toronto, offering a lively atmosphere and a wealth of entertainment options. This area is known for its trendy restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, making it an ideal place for singles who enjoy a vibrant nightlife scene. King West also boasts a variety of stylish condominiums, attracting young professionals seeking a modern and urban living experience.

Liberty Village

Liberty Village, a former industrial area, has transformed into a dynamic urban community catering to young professionals and creatives. Located just west of downtown Toronto, this neighborhood features a mix of converted warehouses, modern condos, and charming townhouses. The area offers a thriving restaurant scene, unique shops, and numerous fitness studios, making it an ideal choice for singles seeking an active and social lifestyle. Additionally, Liberty Village’s proximity to the downtown core makes it a convenient option for those working in the city center.

Queen West

Queen West, known for its artsy vibe and eclectic mix of boutiques, galleries, and cafes, is a popular choice for singles seeking a bohemian lifestyle. This trendy neighborhood stretches from Bathurst Street to Dufferin Street, offering a variety of housing options, including condos, lofts, and vintage houses. Queen West is also home to Trinity Bellwoods Park, one of Toronto’s largest green spaces, providing a beautiful spot for relaxation and recreation. With its vibrant atmosphere and creative energy, Queen West is an attractive option for singles in Toronto.

The Distillery District

The Distillery District, a historic area located just east of downtown Toronto, is characterized by its beautifully preserved Victorian architecture and charming cobblestone streets. This pedestrian-only neighborhood is home to numerous art galleries, restaurants, and boutique shops, making it a cultural hub in the city. The Distillery District offers a mix of modern condos and loft-style apartments, appealing to singles who appreciate the area’s unique character and walkability. The district also hosts several events and festivals throughout the year, fostering a strong sense of community.

The Annex

The Annex, situated just north of downtown Toronto, is a lively and diverse neighborhood known for its Victorian houses, tree-lined streets, and vibrant cultural scene. This area is popular among students, given its proximity to the University of Toronto, but also attracts young professionals and artists. The Annex offers a variety of housing options, including apartments, condos, and shared living spaces, catering to different budgets and lifestyles. With a wealth of bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, The Annex is an ideal place for singles seeking an engaging social life and a sense of community.

Yonge and Eglinton

Yonge and Eglinton, affectionately known as “Yonge and Eg,” is an up-and-coming neighborhood located in midtown Toronto. This area offers a perfect balance of urban conveniences and residential charm, with a mix of high-rise condos, apartments, and detached homes. The neighborhood is known for its abundance of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, making it a desirable location for singles seeking an active social life. Additionally, with the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, commuting to downtown Toronto and other parts of the city has become even more convenient.

Leslieville

Leslieville, situated in Toronto’s east end, is a charming and trendy neighborhood that has gained popularity among singles and young professionals in recent years. Known for its laid-back atmosphere and village-like feel, Leslieville offers a variety of housing options, including condos, lofts, and semi-detached homes. The area is home to a diverse range of restaurants, cafes, and boutique shops, fostering a strong sense of community. With its proximity to downtown Toronto and access to green spaces like Greenwood Park, Leslieville is an ideal choice for singles seeking a balance of urban living and a relaxed lifestyle.

The Danforth (Greektown)

The Danforth, also known as Greektown, is a vibrant and multicultural neighborhood located in Toronto’s east end. This area is famous for its extensive selection of Greek restaurants, bakeries, and cafes, as well as a variety of other international cuisine options. The Danforth offers a range of housing options, including condos, apartments, and detached homes, catering to different budgets and preferences. With its lively atmosphere, excellent transit access, and proximity to downtown Toronto, The Danforth is a popular choice for singles seeking a diverse and dynamic living experience.

CityPlace

CityPlace is a modern, high-rise condo community located on the western edge of downtown Toronto, close to the waterfront. This neighborhood is designed for urban living, with easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, and recreational facilities. CityPlace is popular among young professionals and singles seeking a convenient and low-maintenance lifestyle. With its proximity to major attractions like the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the Rogers Centre, CityPlace offers a vibrant living experience with a range of entertainment options nearby.

Conclusion

Toronto is a thriving metropolis that offers a diverse range of neighborhoods catering to the unique preferences and lifestyles of singles. Whether you’re seeking a vibrant nightlife scene, a bohemian atmosphere, or a balance of urban and relaxed living, Toronto has something to offer everyone. By considering factors such as access to amenities, safety, affordability, and transit options, you can find the perfect neighborhood to call home in this exciting city.