Canada: How to reorganize the technology ecosystem in the face of declining US investment

Focus on the Canadian technology ecosystem. Sylvain CarlAnd the Senior Manager, SecondMuse And the Bruno Morency Techstars Montreal CEO is back with us in 2020 for the Canadian tech ecosystem as well as its new challenges for 2021. The Canadian economy appears to have had its worst year ever in 2020. Preliminary estimates from Statistics Canada indicate a contraction in growth of 5.1% .

The health crisis has reduced foreign investment in Canadian technology companies. The crisis had negative consequences for raising funds from US investors. Have been questioned or canceled. “, Sorry Sylvain Carl, Partner at Real Ventures.

But some Canadian coins were still able to benefit from the crisis by relying primarily on Canadian investors. The emerging Prodigy Education Foundation, which brings together more than 100 million students from around the world thanks to its aerobic exercises adapted in video games, has raised $ 159 million (€ 102 million) in funds. Telemedicine startup Dialogue raised $ 43 million (€ 35 million) in Series B. “We are seeing a massive B Series realization with a lot of Canadian investors,” Claims Bruno Morency Techstars Montreal managing director.

You can listen to the show good morning Certainly You can listen to the showCertainly Apple Podcast And the Spotify And the Deezer. If you like the show, feel free to leave a comment or rating for us on Apple Podcast.

If you want to participate in Good Morning FrenchWeb, please feel free to contact us: If you want to participate in Good Morning FrenchWeb, please feel free to contact us: [email protected]

News to remember:

For SMEs and SMEs, managing and paying supplier bills can quickly become an issue, with sometimes dire consequences for businesses. To simplify this crucial process, French FinTech Libeo has developed a platform through which companies do not need to go through a banking interface. Through this approach, Libio saw the volume of inter-company payments made on its platform amount to € 100 million at the end of its first year of commercial operation.

To launch a B2B payment service across Europe, the company today announced a € 20 million funding round led by DST Global, Serena, Breega and LocalGlobe. Pierre Dutari, Co-Founder and CEO of Libeo, gives us his view on the disparities currently prevailing in the FinTech ecosystem in France … Find the full interview on Frenchweb.fr.

Chronic Wildcard, Focus on GameStop

At WildCard today, we’re taking a full tour of this incredible speculative bubble story about GameStop stocks; From the Reddit group initiated by Operation to the fake hacking of the Super Bawl Evening Ad!

Events not to miss:

Find many events on the FrenchWeb agenda.

They recruit: