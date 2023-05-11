Explore Cheap weekend getaways in Ontario 2023

Ontario, with its diverse landscapes and vibrant cities, is packed with affordable destinations perfect for a weekend getaway. Whether you’re drawn to the tranquility of nature, the thrill of adventure, or the allure of culture and history, there’s something for everyone. Let’s explore some of the top cheap weekend getaways in Ontario.

Cheap weekend getaways in Ontario

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, one of the world’s most famous natural wonders, is a must-visit. While the falls themselves are the star attraction, the area is home to many other affordable attractions. Take a stroll in the beautiful Botanical Gardens, visit the Butterfly Conservatory, or explore the Niagara Glen Nature Reserve. You can also enjoy a picnic in Queen Victoria Park with a view of the falls.

Toronto Islands

A ferry ride away from downtown Toronto, the Toronto Islands offer a tranquil retreat from city life. The islands feature beautiful beaches, picnic areas, and plenty of trails for walking or cycling. Rent a bike or a kayak to explore the islands or enjoy a swim at one of the beaches. With affordable accommodation options, the Toronto Islands make for a cheap yet fun-filled weekend getaway.

Ottawa

Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, is an affordable destination rich in history and culture. Visit the Parliament Buildings and the Rideau Canal, both of which are free to explore. The city has many museums, like the Canadian Museum of History, which offers free admission on Thursday evenings. Ottawa’s ByWard Market is another must-visit with its numerous shops, restaurants, and outdoor stalls.

Prince Edward County

Known for its wineries, Prince Edward County is a fantastic destination for wine lovers on a budget. Many wineries offer affordable tastings. The region is also home to Sandbanks Provincial Park, which has beautiful sandy beaches and hiking trails. Accommodations in the area range from camping in the park to budget-friendly bed and breakfasts.

Hamilton

Hamilton is an excellent choice for nature lovers looking for a budget-friendly getaway. The city is known as the “Waterfall Capital of the World,” with over 100 waterfalls that are free to visit. Hike the Bruce Trail, Canada’s oldest and longest footpath, or explore the Royal Botanical Gardens. The city also offers a variety of affordable dining and accommodation options.

Thousand Islands

The Thousand Islands region, located along the border between Northern New York State and Southeastern Ontario, offers an affordable escape with its stunning landscapes and rich history. Take a budget-friendly boat tour to explore the islands, visit the historic Boldt Castle on Heart Island, or enjoy camping at one of the many state parks in the area.

Stratford

Stratford, known for its annual Stratford Festival, is an affordable destination for theatre enthusiasts. The city offers discounted theatre tickets and free events, including concerts and lectures. Stratford also has beautiful parks, art galleries, and a charming downtown area with unique shops and restaurants.

Collingwood

Located on the shores of Georgian Bay, Collingwood is an affordable getaway with a range of outdoor activities. In the summer, enjoy hiking or cycling on the numerous trails or go swimming at the Sunset Point Beach. In winter, Blue Mountain Resort offers budget-friendly skiing and snowboarding options. The town itself is filled with affordable restaurants and accommodations.

Bruce Peninsula National Park

For those seeking an outdoor adventure on a budget, Bruce Peninsula National Park is the place to be. This stunning natural area offers clear turquoise waters, rugged cliffs, and diverse wildlife. Enjoy hiking, camping, bird-watching, or stargazing. The park’s yurt accommodations are an affordable alternative to hotels.

Windsor

Windsor, located on the southernmost tip of Canada, offers an affordable weekend getaway with its rich history and diverse culture. Explore the Windsor Sculpture Park, a free outdoor museum along the Detroit River. Visit the Canadian Club Brand Center to learn about Canada’s whisky history, or take a stroll in the beautiful Coventry Gardens. The city also offers a variety of budget-friendly accommodations and dining options.

Kingston

Kingston, known as the “Limestone City” for its beautiful historic buildings, offers an affordable getaway with its rich history and vibrant arts scene. Visit the Kingston Public Market, the oldest market in Ontario, or take a free tour of the Kingston City Hall. The city also offers affordable boat tours to the nearby Thousand Islands.

London

Located in Southwestern Ontario, London offers a variety of free or low-cost attractions. Explore the beautiful Springbank Park, visit the historic Eldon House, or enjoy a stroll in the Covent Garden Market. The city also hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, many of which are free to attend.

Tobermory

Tobermory, located on the tip of the Bruce Peninsula, is a nature lover’s paradise. Take a hike on the Bruce Trail, explore the Fathom Five National Marine Park, or take a ferry to Manitoulin Island. Accommodations in Tobermory are reasonably priced, making it an affordable weekend getaway.

Kitchener-Waterloo

Kitchener-Waterloo offers a mix of cultural attractions and outdoor activities. Explore the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, hike or cycle on the Iron Horse Trail, or visit the Waterloo Region Museum. The cities also host numerous free or low-cost festivals throughout the year.

Conclusion

Ontario offers numerous affordable weekend getaways that cater to a wide range of interests. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a history buff, a foodie, or a culture vulture, there’s a destination in Ontario that’s perfect for you. So pack your bags, hit the road, and enjoy a fun-filled weekend without breaking the bank!