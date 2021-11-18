+ CIMA acquires Bogdanov Pao Associates

Pictured, left, Paul Tomei, CEO of Bogdanov Pau Associates, and right, Kelly Yuzdebsky, Senior Regional Vice President, CIMA+ West. (photo courtesy)

Engineering consultancy CIMA+ announced Thursday that it has acquired Vancouver-based structural engineering firm Bogdanov Pao Associates.

The company, which has been in British Columbia since 1985, “supports clients in many sectors, including construction, infrastructure, transportation and energy,” the statement said.

Bogdanov Pao Associates has experience in “designing and supervising a wide range of projects in multiple markets including healthcare, education, institutional, trade, industrial and residential”.

For François Blourd, President and CEO of CIMA+, this acquisition accelerates “the company’s expansion plan and presence in the Greater Vancouver area.”

“Our customers will now have access to a broad range of experiences and services in the Greater Vancouver area,” said Kelly Yuzdebsky, Senior Regional Vice President, CIMA+.

Paul Tomei, who has served as CEO of Bogdanov Pao Associates for 10 years, says he is happy to join the CIMA+ team and that the combination is intended “as a natural step in our company’s growth”.

With over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA employs 2,600+ people, more than half of whom are company shareholders.