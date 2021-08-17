Corporation of Canada wishes for a “short-term” electoral end

There is a pandemic. There will be federal elections. next one ? That is the question posed to every political party by associations representing businesses across the country, exhausted from navigating from one election cycle to the next due to the lack of a more clearly defined and long-term Canadian economic vision.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce noted that “the apparent absence from this election period is a strong, serious and enduring economic stimulus plan, despite the fact that the economy is perhaps the number one topic on Canadians’ minds, according to recent opinion polls.” a few days ago.

The Canadian organization regrets the lack of significant gains in productivity and quality of life in Canada over the past 25 years. He suggests that federal parties adopt a combination of measures based on simplification of corporate tax code and more comprehensive management of national infrastructures to revive economic activity in the short term.

He would also like to see the minimum income at which small businesses must register with the government to collect federal and provincial taxes, a measure that, he believes, would spur innovation. Ottawa should also improve access to infrastructure investment for some regions, particularly those in the north of the country.

In the longer term, the Chamber, which represents more than 450 local chambers of commerce located across the country, is reviewing two economic levers that have been mentioned several times in recent months: digital transformation and decarbonization. Among the measures it proposes is to promote the export of low-carbon goods and adopt sustainable financial standards.

Beren Petty, chief executive of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, warns that “our political leaders cannot and should not go back to where Canada was before the COVID-19 crisis, when the country was lagging behind its competitors in terms of investment and growth.” .

inter-provincial trade

The Canadian Business Council, which speaks on behalf of the CEOs of several hundred large and medium-sized Canadian companies, echoes the wishes of the Chamber of Commerce. Goldie Haider, his boss, sent a letter to each of the federal political parties last weekend urging them to think beyond September 20.

It lists pretty much the same solutions as its Chamber of Commerce counterpart: improving worker liquidity, accelerating the transition to a digital and low-carbon economy and spurring innovation through better intellectual property protection.

The Canadian Business Council is selecting a proposal made earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic by financial sector representatives, including economists from BMO Bank of Montreal: remove tariff barriers that limit inter-provincial trade. According to BMO researchers, facilitating trade in all kinds of goods and services between provinces can add up to four percentage points to national GDP.

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of change around the world. Other countries are taking steps to make their economies more attractive for investment and growth. Canada has the opportunity to do the same,” Goldie Haider wrote. Provided that political parties see beyond the upcoming election cycle.

