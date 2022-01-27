Discord: Gradual return to normal after a major break [MISE À JOUR]

to update

It seems that the situation is gradually returning to normal on the part of Discord, after a huge outage that lasted about an hour. As of 3:30 p.m., the company says Take back control of the situation And start accepting more communications from its users again.

• Read also: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC game releases in February 2022

Beginning at 3:45 p.m., members of the Pèse sur start team remarkably gained access to the podium. However, some kits were still not available.

original text

No, you’re not the only one who has a Wednesday afternoon issue with Discord. The messaging platform has actually been the victim of a major meltdown for a few minutes.

• Read also: Steam Deck: The official release date has finally been announced

Discord services have been offline since around 2:45 pm Quebec time, preventing many users from sending messages and participating in calls.

According to a tweet from the company, the issue will be on the platform programming interface (API) side.

around 3:07 p.m., Discord announced to reduce the number of contacts While his team tried to solve technical problems.

Also on the starting weight