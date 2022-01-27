Discord: Gradual return to normal after a major break [MISE À JOUR]

to update
It seems that the situation is gradually returning to normal on the part of Discord, after a huge outage that lasted about an hour. As of 3:30 p.m., the company says Take back control of the situation And start accepting more communications from its users again.
• Read also: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC game releases in February 2022
Beginning at 3:45 p.m., members of the Pèse sur start team remarkably gained access to the podium. However, some kits were still not available.
original text
No, you’re not the only one who has a Wednesday afternoon issue with Discord. The messaging platform has actually been the victim of a major meltdown for a few minutes.
• Read also: Steam Deck: The official release date has finally been announced
Discord services have been offline since around 2:45 pm Quebec time, preventing many users from sending messages and participating in calls.
According to a tweet from the company, the issue will be on the platform programming interface (API) side.
around 3:07 p.m., Discord announced to reduce the number of contacts While his team tried to solve technical problems.
Also on the starting weight
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”