Doctors discovered that an acupuncture needle had been lodged in his brain for 20 years

A Chinese man in his 70s, who went to hospital believing he had an aneurysm, said he had an acupuncture needle in his brain about 20 years ago, the British newspaper Daily Mail reported. daily Mail.

Ultrasound scans carried out on the 74-year-old revealed a gold-coloured, slightly pointed needle measuring just over a centimeter long.

This led to internal bleeding, which led to memory loss.

According to the patient's family, the needle has likely been in his brain for about 20 years, since the man has not received acupuncture treatment since the early 2000s.

The object was placed in the right middle cerebral artery, behind the patient's right eye.

Doctors were able to remove the needle through a surgical operation that required opening the man's skull.

The patient survived the operation, but died in hospital three weeks later due to a lung infection. According to doctors, the loss of consciousness during surgery likely meant that his body was not able to fight the infection.