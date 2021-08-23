Encrypted Electoral Platform “Coming Soon”

While in Miramichi on Sunday afternoon, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau indicated that his party will publish its election platform “soon” and that it will be fully encrypted.

Mr Trudeau, who visited New Brunswick for the first time since the campaign began, noted that “there is no shortage of ideas”.

Mr. Trudeau has defended himself because he has yet to present a document that advances his campaign promises.

He was responding to a recent article on Radio Canada that cited anonymous liberal sources saying his team was looking for “big ideas” to develop the liberal platform.

The Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party already presented their own programs several days ago, while the Quebecoa bloc presented its own on Sunday.

People realize that we have been involved for 17 months in the fight against this pandemic, and it is not over yet. “It will always be our top priority,” the Liberal leader said during a press briefing.

When asked about his upcoming programme, the prime minister said he would show how a re-elected liberal government intends to “build a cleaner, more prosperous and equitable society for all”.

“We’re introducing items from our platform every day, talking about Canadians’ priorities and we’ll have a fully calculated platform to show people soon,” he said.

Lisa Harris

Justin Trudeau used his visit to New Brunswick to bolster the campaign of Lisa Harris, the liberal candidate for Miramichi Grand Lake.

He was joined on this occasion by Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, as well as outgoing MP Pat Finnegan.

A heated fight is expected this round between Lisa Harris and Jake Stewart, the Conservative Party candidate.

In the 2019 election, Liberal Pat Finnigan was elected by just 370 votes in one of the narrowest races across the country.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau toured Sunday afternoon in Miramichi.

fight covid-19

In front of a large crowd, Justin Trudeau praised his government’s record in terms of vaccination and combating COVID-19.

“Canada is the world leader in immunization, thanks everyone, thanks everyone,” the liberal leader told his audience of mostly liberal supporters who braved the hot weather.

The liberals also began handing out badges to their candidates and supporters that read: “I am grafted.”

During his ten-minute speech, Justin Trudeau allowed himself to criticize County Chief Blaine Higgs’ refusal to sign the federal government’s $10 national childcare plan.

He also criticized the conservative prime minister for refusing to fund abortions performed at private clinics across the county, such as Clinic 554 in Fredericton.

However, Justin Trudeau praised Blaine Higgs for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has made vaccination mandatory for employees in the province, as we have done with our federal officials. I congratulate him on that,” Mr. Trudeau said while highlighting a similar initiative by New Brunswick universities to make vaccinations mandatory for students this fall.

“I don’t always agree with all prime ministers across the country, but we have worked together on the health of Canadians, protecting Canadians and our economy and getting through this pandemic,” the Liberal leader said.

Justin Trudeau sent a clear message to New Brunswick voters before he flew to Prince Edward Island.

“The New Brunswickers’ choice is clear: do we keep moving forward or do we back down from Erin O’Toole’s plan?”