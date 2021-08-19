ENOC Director Zakaria Konuk’s latest film to be shown at TIFF – Eye on the Arctic

Inuk director Zacharias Kunuk will present his latest short film, Angakuksajaujuq: Shaman’s ApprenticeIt premiered in North America at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The short animated film, aimed primarily at children, is inspired by the Inuit legend from Northern Baffin Island. It tells the story of a young shaman in the process of being on her first spiritual journey.

“I was told by an old man that this story dates back to before the time of the arrival of Europeans in this part of the world,” director Zacharias Konuk explains in an interview with Igloolik.

A young shaman must meet with Kannaaluk (“the great from below” in Inuktitut), also known as Sedna, the mistress of marine mammals, to find out why a member of the nearby community has fallen ill.

“Traditionally, when Inuit got sick, they would go see a shaman or shaman,” says actress and director Lucy Tologarjok, who lends her voice to the young shaman. “Our ancestors have survived to this day thanks to practices drawn from their traditional knowledge.”

Promoting Inuit culture

Zakaria Konuk is delighted to see his latest film take a place in the upcoming edition of the festival. Above all, he sees it as an opportunity to showcase Inuit culture and make it better known to the general public.

With this film, I want people to start talking about the practices of our ancestors.Zacharias Konuk, director

He explains that shamanism lost its breath greatly after the arrival of Christianity in the north.

“I can’t wait to participate [le film] “To the whole world, but also to my people,” Lucy Tologarjok says. “Because many Inuit are Christians, it often happens that people who are not very old do not want to talk about shamanism.”

“I don’t think that’s fair,” she continues. ” [Le chamanisme] It is part of our identity and our past. “

long-term success

Zakaria Konuk rose to international fame with his movie Atenargoat: Sprinter, who won the Camera d’Or at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. He is also one of the founders of the artist collective Isuma.

In 2018, he presented his feature film in TIFF A day in the life of Noah Peujato, which depicts a Bedouin hunter forced to settle in permanent housing.

Angakuksajaujuq: Shaman’s Apprentice It was co-produced with Taqqut Productions and Kingulliit Productions, two Inuit companies.

Lucy Tolugarjok, who is in charge of Uvagut TV, would like the film to be shown on this channel.

The short film will screen at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9-15. In June, it was presented at the International Festival of Animated Films in Annecy, France.