Eric Montpetit has been appointed as a consultant to CRSH.

Eric MontpetitProfessor in the Department of Political Science at the Université de Montréal and Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at UdeM, he has been appointed as a consultant to the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (CRSH) for a 3-year term. SSHRC is the Canadian granting agency that has encouraged and supported research and research training in the humanities for nearly 50 years.

Eric Montpetit’s work focuses on public policy issues such as climate change, energy, and public health, as well as on diverse scientific topics such as biotechnology, shale gas, and wind energy in North America and Europe. His publications address the role of experts in policy formulation, the influence of interest groups and public administration, and the controversies surrounding policy decisions.

In 2006, he received the Linton Keith Caldwell Award from the American Political Science Association for his book misplaced distrusthas been named the best book on environmental policy for the past three years. His book addresses widespread distrust in national and international governance, arguing that public action networks often perform better than we think.