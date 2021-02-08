FreeBritney: A star’s setbacks and struggle over his work

The court agreement preventing Britney Spears from running her own affairs is now much older than the star when it was revealed to the general public at age 12. The controversy surrounding the management of the singer’s life begins to wreak havoc.

Britney Spears, 39, lives under the strict terms of this agreement that a California court decided in 2008 at the time of her descent into Hell. Similar to the guardianship system, the law says that decisions about the star are made by her father, Jimmy.

If the exact reasons for such a decision remain subject to the seals of judicial secrecy, more and more votes have been raised in recent years to question their significance.

A feature-length documentary from FX, produced in partnership with The New York Times Daily, that explores the media account about the singer’s life, and was first revealed in her teenage years on Disney’s Kids’ Channel, before hitting like “Baby One More Time” To star rank.

The film, titled “Framing Britney Spears”, focuses on the role of photographers and the popular press of the early 2000s in the downfall of a singer whose long-standing image of an ingenious, witty blonde princess is a hit, and whose setbacks brought some joy to the general public.

The #FreeBritney movement, or #LibérezBritney in French, is made by fans who are convinced that the singer is being held against her will in the guardianship agreement.

Proponents of such a hypothesis – which many, including Jimmy Spears, call the conspiracy theory – claim that Britney Spears sends out cries for help through coded messages, emojis and outfits posted on her eccentric account. Instagram.

They felt justified in their fight after Britney Spears expressed his gratitude and told a court-appointed attorney a judge that his client had told him “the fear of his father.”

The judge decided not to immediately remove Jimmy Spears from her position as director of singer affairs, but appointed a financial firm as assistant.

The pop icon is not looking for a moment to exit the guardianship system, but rather turn to the professionals for that matter. Britney Spears would like the company to currently remain in the agreement.

The next court session will take place on February 11th.

Framing Britney Spears uses the star’s remarkable archival photo sources to document difficult times in her life, at a time when mental health was not taken as seriously as it is today by some media.

During her long period of depression after filing for divorce in 2006 with Kevin Federline, and losing custody of her children in 2007, Britney Spears was spotted barefoot at a gas station, among other things. She was driving her car with one of her sons in his lap. .

Moya Lockett, a media historian at New York University who specializes in celebrity culture, says the “cruelty” that Britney Spears suffered at the hands of the media is now less compared to other stars in the natural media dominated by social networks.

“You become your own producer,” Lockett told Agence France-Presse, taking singers like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, for example, who are mastering the rhetoric about their image on Instagram, or through self-made documentaries about their lives.