Gilded Age | It’s Downton Abbey in New York and it’s good

Polish your family silverware, tighten your corsets, put on elbow-length satin gloves, and brew tea in the finest Chinese porcelain at home, it’s time to fall under the spell of luxury. gilded age, the new period series from the creator Downton AbbeyJulian Fellowes.

We will not hide here: gilded age (golden age), which will be released on Monday in English at Crave and in French at Super Ecran, it’s just like Downton Abbey, but in New York, in 1882. Dramatic violins punctuating the opening credits, the twisted relationships between servants and employers, the critical importance of social rank, the evenings of privileged cults, and repressed homosexuality pivotal, such as in addition to money, money always: gilded age All the premium ingredients will serve you from Downton Abbey, but in a less sulfurous version.

soapy side of Downton Abbey diluted in gilded age, which turned out to be wiser. At least, in the first three episodes (out of a total of nine) I’ve seen it. The first episode alone, watered down a bit, lasts about an hour and 30 minutes without a commercial break, the length of the movie.

Despite a few crinoline on display, this is a very good TV, both smart and fun, on a princely budget.

Everything shines through in this glamorous production, from the gorgeous costumes to the acting of the actresses, including gorgeous actress Kristen Baransky (good fight), who plays the unforgettable widow, Countess Violet Crowley (Maggie Smith) Downton Abbey.

in a gilded age, Kristen Baransky plays domineering widow Agnes Van Rijn, who lives with her “spinster” sister Ada (Cynthia Nixon) in a gorgeous mansion east of Central Park. Agnes van Rhijn represents old New York money, money that has been handed down from one family to another over several generations.

Agnes and her funny friends–too boring, let’s say it–formed the aristocracy at the end of the nineteenth century.e Century and control of the most important city institutions. Nothing is more vulgar to them than those newly rich people called Rockefellers or Vanderbilts who were made even richer by the Industrial Revolution. Certainly no category.

But, surprisingly, two of these rookie bourgeoisie move into a huge mansion – what a lack of flair! – Built across the street from where Van Rijn lives. They are George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). George made his fortune building the railroad. His wife, Bertha, continues to penetrate the tightly-knit circle of upper-class women.

George and Berta Russell make a wonderful pair. They are ambitious, defiant, and ruthless. They stop at nothing in their quest for social recognition.

Excellent third episode that has air Succession, shows how far Russell would go to punish the good society that rejected them.

The other agent of change in the miniseries is Marianne Brooke, played by Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter, Louisa Jacobson. A penniless orphan, Marianne reaches out to her aunts Ada and Agnes van Rijn with “progressive” ideas such as wanting to marry a man she loves and not finding a good match with the correct last name. Enter here a sigh of frustration from Aunt Agnes.

Marianne also brings to New York her new African American friend Peggy Scott (Denny Benton), who dreams of becoming a writer. The inaccessible profession of the “Women of Color” in 1882.

Yes, I would have picked up more scandalous items gilded age. But good. When crystal shines with such brilliance, we won’t begin rubbing glassware unnecessarily like Marie-Chantal Tobin on the kitchen counter in Big brother.

Poor Stephen Valo!

Show screenshot Stephen Valo in Celebrity Big Brother

Comedian Stefan Vallow had no chance to play Celebrity Big Brother in Novo. He was targeted, ostracized, and sacrificed only because he entered the house a week too late. It was really sad, and almost pathetic, to see all his roommates unite against him, for no good reason.

Even the head of the week, Pierre-Luc Cloutier, YouTuber, spoke of a great “injustice”. let’s see. Comedian and artist Trana Wintour, the latest participant to contract COVID-19, has left home to live in self-isolation in a hotel. Will she be punished upon her return for having spent fewer days adventuring than the others?

Poor Stephen Fallow. He felt sorry for the host, Mary May.

The comedian tried very hard not to discredit the other nominees, including Guylaine Guay who got his head on, but he felt like he had a big heart.

A little balm by Stéphane Vallaud: After his ouster on Sunday evening, France Baudouin asked him on Twitter if he agreed to sit in a chairlive from the universe Radio Canada. He said yes.

We also saw on Sunday evening that the next target of the majority reality TV alliance named Valerie Carpentier, who appears to be spinning really bad cotton, is a bad thing. Why do people in power in Big brother Aren’t they trying to break out of dominant competitors like Martin Vachon or Guylaine Guay? It’s easy to target Stefan Vallow or Valerie Carpentier. It is easy, predictable and very loose.