Good bacteria to treat bad bacteria? · Inserm, Science for Health

Good bacteria to treat bad bacteria?

By Maria Gill
By studying the behavior of microorganisms in the respiratory tract of patients during bacterial pneumonia, the Phenomenon Project hopes to identify bacteria or Probiotics Which will be given to patients to improve their chances of recovery.

Despite progress in the management of bacterial pneumonia, about one-third of the 500,000 cases treated annually in hospital end in treatment failure. The introduction of new antibiotics will not be enough to counter this observation, when we know that bacteria will become resistant sooner or later. Therefore, it is a completely different model that must be developed today to better treat these pneumonias. Researchers from the Phenomenon project, created in the summer of 2023, believe the answer lies in the microorganisms in the patient’s respiratory system. ” It has long been thought that the lung is sterile and that pneumonia results from infection with isolated pathogens.“, explains Jean-François Timset, one of its founders. We now know that our respiratory tract is colonized by a community of “symbiont” bacteria, which live in harmony and regulate breathing. Immune response From our airlines. When treating a respiratory infection, local homeostasis is disturbed. Our research will allow us to understand how these disorders lead to therapeutic failure. »

Does the bacteria or antibiotic cause the disappearance of one or more beneficial commensal bacteria of the lung microbiota? Do they disrupt their metabolism? The project will explore these different avenues with two main aims: to identify changes in the composition or function of the respiratory microbiota associated with therapeutic failure, and to find new therapeutic approaches. ” It is a very ambitious project, in an unknown fieldComments by Jean-François Timsit. The difficulty will be to sort through the statistical associations that will emerge between the state of the microorganisms and that of the patient, in order to find those for which there is a cause-and-effect link. »

Bacteria, potential treatments for infections?

