GR20 hikers affected by gastroenteritis epidemic

Corsica: Hikers in the GR20 area affected by gastroenteritis epidemic
Heat Wave Information Service: Resigned Health Minister Announces Reactivation of Toll-Free Number
Tiger Mosquito Summer Danger – 07/28
It is found in 70 sections, the tiger mosquito, the nightmare, and the summer danger.
A new study by the World Health Organization shows that Europeans are the leaders in alcohol consumption.
Cold shower, bowl of ice cubes… How do you cope with hot city weather?
Olivier Roger (BIOMEGA): BIOMEGA, proximity, responsiveness, transparency – 07/26
This Parkinson’s Patient Can Drink Without Shaking Thanks to Medical Innovation
Italy: Mayor walks to lose weight, and his townspeople follow him
Arrogant: Outgoing Health Minister Catherine Vautrin signs order to ban energy powder
Sniffy, a white powder stimulant that is inhaled through the nose, will be banned.
How Paris Samo teams prepare to respond to medical emergencies during the Olympic Games
Snevi: Outgoing Minister Catherine Vautrin Indicates Signing Order to Ban Energy Powder
‘We are human beings like everyone else’: How French athletes are being supported to look after their mental health
“Subtly charming problem solver. Extreme tv enthusiast. Web scholar. Evil beer expert. Music nerd. Food junkie.”