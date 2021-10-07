Hay Babies, Louis-Jean Cormier, Diane Tell: La Slague Reveals Their Programs

This smooth return For this season of shows organized by the Francophone Carrefour. The last edition was held before the pandemic, in February 2020.

The organizing committee chose the topic right on time And A reference to the patience and flexibility needed to organize this new edition Adapting to new realities , as indicated in the press release issued Wednesday morning.

rich program

launch 16NS The La Slague season will take place on November 6 at Club Caruso with Les There are children, three Acadian singers immersed in folklore, country and pop.

Eleven days later, Louis-Jean Cormier will perform at the Caruso Club.

Louis-Jean Cormier won Francophone Album of the Year for When Night Falls on the first night of the Juno Awards. (Archives) Photo: Yan Turcot

The festive season will be celebrated at Collège Boréal with Timmins singer Céleste Lévis.

With Celeste, we came to an understanding: in the worst case, we will transfer her program by default , explains Carrefour francophone de Sudbury’s general manager, Stéphane Gauthier, on radio show Jonction 11-17.

There are always limits to canceling or postponing shows. Quote from:Stéphane Gauthier, General Manager, Carrefour francophone de Sudbury

Emerging Night will take place on March 25th. During this evening, dozens of artists will perform at various venues on the Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury.

Last watch: Friday, May 20, 2022, the day of the performance of Nikamo Mamoton, a half-non-indigenous and half-indigenous band.

No slag moving

During the season, La Slague will move to the Place des Arts in Greater Sudbury.

The Fantastic Evening of French Ontario Comedians and Bad Whale Show will be among the first events to take place in the halls of the new Francophone Cultural Foundation in Sudbury this March.

Later, in early summer, soprano Natalie Choquette and the interactive group CAGE will front the Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury.

The initial opening of the Place des Arts in Sudbury was scheduled for 2020, but construction started late and health complications prolonged the wait. Photo: Radio Canada/Aya Dufour

La Slague will collect comments and feedback from participants after the performances, in order to Test and adjust new fixtures , explains the press release.

These are new rooms. We don’t know how people will move, where they will wait, and how they will act , explains Mr. Gauthier.

We will live this wonderful adventure together. Quote from:Stéphane Gauthier, General Manager, Carrefour francophone de Sudbury

Pay what you can

So that everyone has access to cultural life and to the new Place des Arts, La Slague . has adopted it Tiered pricing policy based on “pay what you can” formula .

And whenever the less fortunate is invited to take advantage of it, the more fortunate are invited to support it. Quote from:Carrefour Francophone press release

Subscriptions are also flexible. The new ticket office is virtual and information is posted on the La Slague website.

Adapts to the health context

To ensure the health and safety of participants, La Slague will offer low-capacity shows and implement safety protocols such as physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

Ontario recently relaxed capacity limits in entertainment venues, allowing movie theaters and indoor venues to fill up to 50%.

In the case of Place des Arts in Sudbury, this means we will be able to sell 60 tickets for places with 120 seats. Stephane Gautier explains. But we will adapt as we progress.

Proof of complete vaccination will also be required upon room entry, as required by the Ontario Government’s Internal Vaccination Passport Policy.

Last Sunday, several Ontario theaters called for health restrictions to be eased. For those performing in small venues, the new licensed capacity makes almost no difference due to distance requirements.