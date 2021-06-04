Hearst University is now independent

The bill was introduced in April by the Ford government to allow Hearst University to have its own institutional charter and sever its association with Laurentian University in Sudbury, which is undergoing a period of restructuring due to financial difficulties.

The approval of the deputies came on the last day of the parliamentary session.

There is still work to be done with the ministry on some of the regulations that will complement the text of the law, but it was an important day yesterday as it formalizes the start of the transition to autonomy. , confirms the president of Hearst University, Luc Possier.

Actions must be completed in the coming months with the government and Laurentian University.

Dean of Hearst University Luc Possier. Photo: Radio Canada/Francis Bouchard

Hearst University will henceforth be able to award its own degrees and will also enjoy autonomy in its programmes.

It allows us to be more flexible, to move a little faster. We have been in business for more than 60 years. I think we’ve proven that we can do things here. And that’s just a little of the recognition we get through this charter. Quote from:Luc Bossier, Dean of Hearst University

For its part, the Association of the Francophonie of Ontario (AFO) welcomed the arrival of a second university run and for French-speaking Ontario, with the University of France Ontario.

We would like to thank all the members who voted for this bill, which represents an important moment for the Franco-Ontario community. , said in a statement, Chief AFOOntario Francophonie Association Carol Jolin.

Mr. Jolin also expressed his appreciation to Ministers Ross Romano and Caroline Mulroney.

Mr. Boussier notes that Hearst University already has a few projects in progress, in particular to offer its first graduate program in Psychotherapy starting in the fall of 2022.

At the same time, Hearst University also intends to offer some of its programs on the French University of Ontario campus in Toronto.

There has to be a growth in our service offering, and an increase in our team as well to take into account these new responsibilities. , says Mr. Bossier.

He noted that program offerings and enrollment increased at Algoma and Nipissing universities after they gained independence from Laurentian University.

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) has also gained autonomy under this project.