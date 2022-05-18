His dog’s ashes and urn were stolen from his balcony

A Quebecer strongly condemns the scourge of stolen parcels in Montreal and is now begging her dog urn thieves to return her ashes.

“When I saw that the package was not in front of my door, there was a panic. I searched everywhere. I especially wonder how we can deliver the ashes without asking for a signature from the customer, ”regrets Lydia Yakunovsky.

This resident of Rue Saint-Domingue, in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, had to kill her dog on April 30 due to health issues.

photo courtesy Photo taken by the deliveryman who did not hide the ashes behind the trash, as Montrealer requested.

The ashes of Boris, the Pekingese who has accompanied her for the past 13 years, were due to arrive in a parcel on May 13.

“We killed him at home. Then the vet retired. It was his last job. He assured me the ashes would be mailed in. I was really worried because there are a lot of thefts here.” register Mrs. Yakunovsky, still in shock.

Remember, authorities have been warning Quebecers against theft of packages for months.

The magazine had reported last December that more and more Montreal residents are installing cameras to catch the petty criminals involved.

They were warned

It’s Incimal Inc, a Berthierville crematorium that specializes in cremations for pets in Quebec, that was supposed to take care of Boris’ remains.

photo courtesy Lydia Yakunovsky took this photo on the same day she was forced to kill her dog, Boris.

“The company called me before the delivery. I asked for a signature from the delivery clerk to make sure I had the ballot box. They told me it was impossible, but they agreed to ask the delivery guy to hide the package behind the trash,” Montrealer says.

Despite directions and warnings, Boris’ ashes were placed outside his door and were not hidden behind a trash can. Lydia Yakunovsky even received a photo from the carrier Dicom in support of her.

calendar ? The worst-case scenario Ms. Yakunovsky imagined happened.

“Someone stole it. I found the destroyed chest down my street. I also found the crematorium bill and Boris’ necklace. She says the ashes and the urns are gone.”

a cry from the heart

Montrealer asserts that she filed a complaint with the Montreal Police Department to find the perpetrators.

“Finding his ashes will help me mourn better. It is irreplaceable. It is the one thing I did not want to steal,” she falls.

When contacting Incimal on this topic, they were spared comments.

“The company finds the situation unfortunate, but cannot comment due to the intention expressed by the client to initiate legal proceedings,” say Katie and Andre Luisel, at the head of the crematorium.