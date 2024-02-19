How RSS books are reshaping Indian history and science in the era of Modi | Education News

Kolkata, India – In the three-storey Sarada Shishu Vidya Mandir school building for grades five to 10 in the town of Uluberia in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, students gather every day in the prayer hall 15 minutes before their lessons begin.

The walls of the prayer hall are decorated with colorful posters of Hindu gods, saints, mythological figures, ancient Indian scholars, kings and Hindu religious practices. The prayer begins with the hymn Saraswati Vandana, a hymn praising Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge.

The same routine is followed at Sarada Shishu Mandir Primary School for children up to Class IV which is located next door.

When students enter classrooms after prayer, they encounter the same old characters again — in a series of books called Sanskriti Podhmala, or Cultural Awareness Manuals, published in English, Hindi and several other Indian languages. Sanskriti Bodhmala books are compulsory for students of classes IV to XII, who also have to take a nationally coordinated annual examination based on these books.

For more than two centuries, millions of Indians, especially Hindus, have long read about ideas and philosophies attributed to ancient scholars from what is known as the Vedic Age (1500 BC to 500 BC), when many of the religion's sacred books were written.

But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many of these concepts have made their way into India's vast formal education system, blurring the lines between religious Hindu beliefs on the one hand and established history and science on the other.

In a country where half the population is under 25, critics say this has given Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and its Hindu-majority partners the ability to use pedagogy to influence the minds of millions of young Indians – many of whom will do so. They will vote for the first time in national elections expected to be held between March and May.

Atoms to fly

Vedic era philosopher Kannada was the world's first atomic scientist, say books meant for students of fourth and sixth classes.

In his book Vaisheshika Darshan, Kannada wrote that anu (atoms) are the smallest particles of matter that cannot be divided. But the substances he mentioned are: Prithvi (earth), Jala (water), Tejas (fire), Vayu (air), Akasha (ether), Kala (time), Dik (space), Atma (soul), and Manas (mind). . – He made it clear, scholars say, that he was speaking in philosophical or metaphysical terms.

The fifth-grade textbook tells them that the Vedic sage Bharadwaja, who is credited with authoring the book Vymaanika Shastra (Science of Aviation), was the “Father of Aviation.” The books of Chapter 5 and Chapter 12 are called by the ancient Indian physician Sushruta “The Stock of Plastic Surgery”.

Sanskriti Bodhmala books are not approved by the government. But it has been taught in addition to the state-approved curriculum for decades in a large chain of schools run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the far-right ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The schools are officially run by Vidya Bharati, the educational wing of the RSS, which controls more than 12,000 such schools serving nearly 32 million students across India. The schools are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the state education boards of the states in which they are located.

In recent years, unsubstantiated historical and scientific claims taught in Vidya Bharati schools have found their way into the official curricula of state-run schools.

Canada's atomic theory claims and Sushruta's plastic surgery are already part of the curriculum of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) – an education board controlled by the federal government. NIOS describes itself as “the world's largest open education system with a total enrollment of 4.13 million students.” [during last five years]” students.

The NIOS curriculum also encourages students to learn about Vedic Mathematics – another subject specially taught in RSS schools.

The Vymaanika Shaastra book “seems to reveal that our civilization had knowledge of flying vehicles,” says the new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) unit on India's moon mission.

NCERT is the apex body that advises the federal and state governments on school education, including model textbooks. However, different state education boards may differ from the NCERT advice and follow their own syllabi. Among the federal government boards, CBSE had 1.2 million students appearing for Class 12th exams and 1.8 million students appearing for Class 10th exams in 2020.

In 2019, Federal Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said: “Our holy books mentioned the concept of gravity much before Newton discovered it.” The Sanskrit Buddhamala books say the same thing, with one attributing it to the fifth-century mathematician Aryabhata and another to the twelfth-century mathematician Bhaskaracharya.

“The Sanskrit Bodhamala books do not conflict with the official syllabus, as the history presented here is completely missing in the current official syllabus, which completely neglects the history of pre-Mughal India. This is the place,” Broly Adhikari, in-charge of the Sarada Vidya Mandir in Uluberia, told Al Jazeera. Which we emphasize.”

He said that the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Modi government has been implemented in Vidya Bharati schools for several years now.

“The NEP has taken some of the practices of our schools to a broader scale,” he said, expressing hope that more information from the Sanskrit Bodhmala scriptures would find its way into the official national curriculum.

“Glorious culture”

Vidya Bharati says the cultural awareness test she conducted for students was introduced in their schools “with the aim of imparting a glorious culture to the new generation”.

Dibangshu Kumar Bhati, Vidya Bharati official in West Bengal, claimed that the contents of their books are well thought out. “We teach students about the history that was suppressed by colonial historians and Marxists to make generations of Hindus feel inferior,” he told Al Jazeera.

But historians – not just Marxists among them – as well as scholars and other critics have accused the Modi government of changing school curricula to align with its Hindu nationalist agenda.

Hilal Ahmed, associate professor of history at New Delhi’s Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), told Al Jazeera that no one can be blamed for telling new histories “because discovering the past always lies in the future – as long as it is appropriate to do so.” Historical methods are followed.”

“Because writing history is a complex process, serious historians have developed methods and protocols, including requirements for verifying sources, presenting sources, explaining how to interpret information and making connections. But these schools do not follow the protocol for citing serious history.”

Ahmed believes that Sanskrit Bodhimala textbooks present history as if they have discovered “the ultimate truth of the past”, describing them as “hostile to students”.

“They provide a kind of pedagogy that does not allow students to extract their own meanings of the past. Students will be hostile to other interpretations of history. They are prevented from thinking about the past anew in the future.”

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, one of India's most famous cosmologists, debunked many of these claims in his 2003 book The Scientific Edge: The Indian Scientist from the Vedic to the Modern Age. Narlikar wrote that most claims about modern scientific discoveries of Vedic origin “do not stand up to scientific scrutiny,” adding: “That they were curious about the universe is beyond doubt. But that they knew what modern science is talking about today cannot be accepted.”

In 2023, when the head of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), S. Somanath, claimed that major scientific developments in branches such as mineralogy, astrology, astronomy, aeronautics, and physics occurred in ancient India and were later brought to Europe by the Arabs, Hacking science. The Society (BSS) issued a statement asking: “If superior knowledge in astronomy, aeronautical engineering etc. is available in ancient Sanskrit texts, why is ISRO not using it?”

“can he [Somanath] Show one piece of technology or theory that ISRO has taken from the Vedas and applied it to make a rocket or a satellite? asked the statement. BSS is a group of rational scholars based in Kolkata.

From the margins to the mainstream

The role that Vidya Bharati plays in advancing a certain kind of history is part of a larger project of what critics have called the “yellowization” of education, after the preferred color of the Hindu right. It is a process followed by the Modi government and the institutions it controls.

Sanskriti Bodhmala Books is published by Vidya Bharati Sanskriti Shiksha Sansthan, whose former president, Govind Prasad Sharma, served on the steering committee of the BJP government's National Curriculum Framework that was formed in 2021.

Of the 25 focus groups formed by the state-run National Center for Emergency Response (NCERT) to develop the national curriculum framework, on the basis of which the new textbooks for government schools have been written, five of them had Vidya Bharati officials as members.

According to the National President of Vidya Bharati, Dr. Ramakrishna Rao, “senior and retired teachers” of their schools have been chosen as resource persons in many Indian states for writing textbooks for government schools.

“Vidya Bharati has done her best and extended unlimited support to the government [education] “The policy preparation phase is almost five years long,” Rao wrote in a column for a right-wing website in 2021.

Rao added that some school principals and office bearers are members of the National Professional Standards Development Committee for Teachers, and almost every government task force to implement the NEP included their representatives who are “actively monitoring” the process. .

“Catch young Hindu minds”

Between 1999 and 2004, when the BJP formed its first-ever union government, similar efforts were made to change school curricula.

The main name that emerged for this project was Dinanath Batra, who was then General Secretary of Vidya Bharati. Soon after Modi came to national power in 2014, his home state of Gujarat made Patra books compulsory in government schools.

Patra is considered a pioneer among Hindu nationalist historians, although world-famous historians such as Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib accuse him of turning history and geography into fiction.

Journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who has written several books on Hindu nationalism and has a biography of Modi, told Al Jazeera that the Vidya Bharati schools are part of a larger RSS strategy to create hegemony in all walks of life, including education.

Mukhopadhyay said the idea behind the RSS running such a large network of schools across the country was to “capture young Hindu minds and inculcate the idea of ​​the invincibility of ancient Hinduism, a past when Hindu India was the dominant race throughout the world and that golden bird of civilization.” Hindi was destroyed by thousands of years of slavery, first in Muslim hands and then in Muslim hands [Christian] Colonial powers.”

He said Modi's rule gave Hindu nationalists “their best chance to restore that ancient glory of global Hindu supremacy.”

“If you plant such ideas in the minds of children, they will grow up with a huge amount of anger against Muslims and Christians. Such information is trying to create a permanent state of panic in the minds of Hindus about the entire world being a conspirator against Hindu supremacy,” he said.