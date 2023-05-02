Top News

How to Cancel e transfer RBC: Step by Step guide

May 2, 2023
Jillian Castillo

In today’s fast-paced world, electronic fund transfers have become an essential method for conducting transactions. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) offers its customers a convenient way to transfer money through e-Transfers. However, there might be instances where you need to cancel an e-Transfer after initiating it. This article will provide you with a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to cancel an e-Transfer with RBC.

What is an e-Transfer?

An e-Transfer is a secure, quick, and convenient way to send, request, or receive money from one bank account to another within Canada. The transaction is usually processed within a few minutes, and the recipient can deposit the funds directly into their bank account.

Reasons for Cancelling an e-Transfer

There could be multiple reasons why you might need to cancel an e-Transfer, such as:

  1. Sending the funds to the wrong recipient
  2. Entering the incorrect amount
  3. Duplicate transactions
  4. The recipient is unable to accept the transfer

Step-by-Step Guide on how to cancel e transfer rbc

Follow these steps to cancel an e-Transfer with RBC:

  1. Log in to RBC Online Banking: Visit the RBC website (www.rbcroyalbank.com) and sign in to your online banking account using your client card number or username and password.
  2. Navigate to the e-Transfer section: Once you have logged in, click on the “Pay Bills & Transfer Funds” option in the top menu. Then, select “Interac e-Transfer” from the dropdown menu.
  3. Access e-Transfer history: To view your e-Transfer history, click on the “e-Transfer History” tab. This will display a list of all your past and pending e-Transfers.
  4. Locate the e-Transfer you wish to cancel: Browse through the list of e-Transfers to find the one you want to cancel. Note that you can only cancel an e-Transfer if it has not yet been deposited by the recipient.
  5. Cancel the e-Transfer: Click on the “Cancel” button next to the e-Transfer you want to cancel. A pop-up window will appear, asking you to confirm the cancellation. Click on “Yes” to proceed.
  6. Verify the cancellation: After confirming the cancellation, the status of the e-Transfer will change to “Cancelled.” You should also receive a confirmation email from RBC, notifying you that the e-Transfer has been cancelled.
  7. Refund processing: The funds from the cancelled e-Transfer will be returned to your account. Note that it may take a few minutes to a few hours for the refund to be processed and reflected in your account balance.
Important Points to Remember

  • You can only cancel an e-Transfer if it has not yet been accepted or deposited by the recipient.
  • A cancellation fee may apply, depending on your account type and the terms of your banking agreement with RBC.
  • If the recipient has already deposited the funds, you will not be able to cancel the e-Transfer. In this case, you will need to contact the recipient directly and request a refund.

Conclusion

Cancelling an e-Transfer with RBC is a simple process if you follow the steps outlined in this guide. Always double-check the details before initiating an e-Transfer to avoid the need for cancellation. If you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to RBC’s customer support for assistance.

