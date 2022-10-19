Importance of Scientific Writing for Students

A lot of articles have been written about the importance of essay and creative writing for students. Many of the meanings of different types of writing are intuitive. This, and the ability to communicate clearly, is of great benefit later in your career when you need to present your ideas. With scientific writing, everything is not so simple. After all, not everyone, after graduating from college, will continue to receive education at the university, will defend the PhD thesis and apply for a post-doctorate. So why do students need scientific writing, and is there any point in taking the time and making efforts to learn it? In the article we will talk about what scientific writing is, why it is important, why, even if you do not see yourself in science and are going to build your career in a completely different field, you need to hone your skills in scientific writing.

What is Scientific Writing in 2022

Scientific writing is about as old as science itself. Attempts to describe something, for example, phenomena, inventions, or the results of experiments, were made several thousand years ago. Over time, not only science itself changes, but also near-scientific practices, such as, for example, scientific writing. And now it is a completely different system, even compared to what it was 50 years ago. It is important to note that here we are talking about form rather than meaning. Therefore, first, let’s figure out what scientific writing is, and then we’ll talk about its forms. The key idea behind first of all defining the concepts is to make sure our understanding is the same, and therefore, principles and tips we offer will actually help instead of misleading you.

Scientific Writing Definition

It is used to describe information or ideas as specifically as possible at a sufficient level of detail for the target audience of this scientific writing world. Detailing is determined not only by the quality of the experiment or the thoughtfulness of the idea, but primarily by the source where it will be published and the audience for which it is intended. It can be encyclopedic and descriptive. Detailing and use of terms depends on it. Descriptive scientific writing will have fewer specific terms, but more detail. Encyclopedic writing has less detail, but more specific terms and references to other ideas, inventions and data.

Formats of Scientific Writing

As we said before, there are different formats of scientific writing. Firstly, the format is determined by the target audience and the purpose of this piece of scientific writing. It can be a small paragraph in a high school textbook or an article in a scientific peer review journal. Previously, it was as academic as possible and relied on a dry presentation of facts, the use of passive voice and implied that the author always uses the third form of the person and does not write I, we, and so on. Now, deviations from this rule are possible, and many articles are written in the first person or from a group of people. It can be considered that the circle is closed. The great scientists of their time also started the same way, for example, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Faraday, Tesla and others. Depending on the source for which a piece of scientific writing is designed, it must meet three basic requirements: clarity, cohesion and conciseness. It’s like three whales on which the whole world of scientific writing is based.

Why is it Important for Students?

There are two options for your future career. First, you are going to continue to advance in science and plan to defend your masters, PhD and postdoc. Therefore, scientific writing skills are necessary for you and determine how well you will be able to write and publish works that determine your success in the scientific environment, and how easy it is for you to write and defend a master thesis or PhD dissertation and so on. Scientific writing for any person who wants to stay in science, regardless of its field, is a key skill at the level of analytical abilities and at the level of the ability to process a large amount of data written and other types of materials and information.

Scientific Writing in the Business Field

There is a second option, when you are not going to stay in science, but want to continue your career in business or, for example, in sports or in any field. Here, in any case, those three features that we talked about above will come in handy – these are clarity, cohesion and conciseness. Regardless of what topic you are writing about, for what audience, what goal you are pursuing, what idea you are developing, these three features determine the success factor of your writing. The ability to clearly and at the right level of detail describe some initial idea, phenomenon, discovery, to choose not only the right words, but also a sequence of facts and arguments, will be useful to you when working in any position and in any field. Therefore, we advise you not to neglect the disciplines that are designed to develop scientific writing skills, even if you are not going to continue only scientific activities.

