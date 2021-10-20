IOC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for some employees

Miner Rio Tinto, of which the IOC is part, declined an interview request, but a spokesman for Simon Letendre says employees will have more details in the coming hours.

Via email, the spokesperson clarifies that the IOC intends to comply with the mandatory vaccination.

Although the IOC is a private company, some workers are subject to federal law, according to company spokesperson Simon Letinder.

This measure will also apply to IOC personnel responsible for port, rail and sea operations.

People who will not be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will be exempted. Vaccination against COVID-19 will not be mandatory for IOC contractors traveling by road.

On the other hand, the union representative asserts that those who refuse vaccination will probably have to face unpaid leave. The IOC, for its part, prefers not to specify the expected results for this group of employees.

Simon Letendre hasn’t been able to say how many employees will be affected by this commitment, but he believes most employees are in Sept-les since they worked on QNS & L, this railway that goes to Labrador in the neighboring province.

According to federal law, all Canadians age 12 or older who wish to travel within the country by plane, train, and boat must present a vaccination passport as of October 30. However, a one-month grace period will allow unvaccinated Canadians to take all of these transportation until November 30, provided they test negative PCR results.

The guild does not agree

A representative of the union of IOC employees who work for the steelworkers’ union, Mark Tremblay, indicates that the professional union intends to challenge the new law with the federal authorities. According to the union, the law is discriminatory. According to Mr Tremblay’s information, approximately one hundred IOC employees will have to be vaccinated by October 30.

Workers who are forced to take a plane to get to their place of work, this is not a trip for leisure, it is a trip to work, it is a trip for a basic need what is work , He says. The union representative said, however, that the steelworkers union encourages the vaccination of its members.

Mark Tremblay is a union representative of IOC workers with steelworkers Photo: Radio Canada / Lambert Ganey Colombia

However, according to Marianne Blamondon, an associate attorney at Langlois Avocats who specializes in labor and employment law, the private IOC has no option to force vaccination, because the federal government will require from October 30 to Canadians traveling by train or plane.

To me, this is different from a situation where an employer decides, on their own initiative, to force everyone to get vaccinated overnight. […] Here, the federal decision is to require vaccinations for travelers , are comments.

The lawyer notes, however, the lack of remedies for employees who refuse vaccination.

Marianne Blamondon specifies that Public Health has not recommended private companies to mandate a COVID-19 vaccination at this time. Thus, employers must justify compulsory vaccination. For example, large-scale outbreaks may occur or a customer or associated supplier may require vaccination against COVID-19.

In the case of employees who work from home, Ms. Plamondon believes that it is difficult to justify compulsory vaccination. She said that officials who do not receive sufficient justification under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms can file a complaint with the OHCHR.

With information from Zoé Bellehumeur and Lambert Gagné-Coulombe