Is Surrey BC a good place to live – Detailed Review

Surrey, the second-largest city in British Columbia, is located just southeast of Vancouver and is part of the Metro Vancouver area. With a rapidly growing population of over 517,000 residents, Surrey has become an increasingly popular destination for families, professionals, and students alike. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore various aspects of living in Surrey, including its job market, housing, education, amenities, and recreational opportunities, to help you determine whether it is the right place for you.

Economy and Job Market

Surrey’s economy is diverse and thriving, with industries such as health care, education, advanced manufacturing, clean technology, and agriculture playing significant roles. The city has seen significant job growth in recent years and is projected to create over 12,000 new jobs annually in the coming decades.

The city’s location within the Metro Vancouver area also provides residents with easy access to job opportunities in neighboring cities, such as Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. Surrey is well-connected to these cities through public transportation and major highways, making it an attractive destination for commuters.

Housing and Cost of Living

Surrey offers a wide range of housing options, including single-family homes, townhouses, and condominiums. While housing prices in the city have risen in recent years, Surrey remains a more affordable alternative to Vancouver and other nearby cities.

According to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, the average price of a home in Surrey was approximately $1.1 million in August 2021. However, prices can vary widely depending on factors such as location, property type, and size.

Rental prices in Surrey are also relatively affordable compared to other cities in the Metro Vancouver area, with the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment at around $1,400 per month.

Overall, Surrey’s cost of living is lower than that of Vancouver and other nearby cities, making it an attractive destination for those seeking an affordable yet vibrant lifestyle.

Education

Surrey is home to a variety of high-quality educational institutions, providing ample opportunities for residents of all ages to pursue their academic goals. The city boasts excellent primary and secondary schools, with many offering specialized programs in areas such as the arts, technology, and sports.

For post-secondary education, Surrey is home to the Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) and Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Surrey campus. KPU offers a wide range of diploma, certificate, and degree programs in various fields, while SFU is a renowned research institution offering undergraduate and graduate programs in areas such as business, computing science, and health sciences.

Transportation and Accessibility

Surrey is well-connected to the rest of the Metro Vancouver area through a variety of transportation options. The city is serviced by the SkyTrain’s Expo Line, which connects Surrey to Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster. Additionally, the city is serviced by an extensive network of buses operated by TransLink.

For those looking to travel to other cities in British Columbia or beyond, Surrey offers easy access to major highways, such as Highway 1 and Highway 99. The city is also located just a short drive from the Vancouver International Airport, which offers flights to various destinations across Canada and around the world.

Arts, Culture, and Events

Surrey has a vibrant arts and culture scene, with numerous galleries, museums, and performance spaces throughout the city. The Surrey Art Gallery, the Museum of Surrey, and the Bell Performing Arts Centre are just a few of the cultural institutions that showcase the city’s creative spirit.

The city is also home to several annual events and festivals that celebrate its diverse community, such as the Surrey Fusion Festival , which showcases the city’s multicultural heritage through food, music, and art. Other popular events include the Surrey International Children’s Festival, the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, and the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair.

Recreation and Outdoor Activities

Surrey offers a wide range of recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and interests. The city boasts over 200 parks and green spaces, providing ample room for activities such as picnicking, hiking, and cycling. Some popular parks in Surrey include Bear Creek Park, Green Timbers Urban Forest, and Redwood Park.

In addition, Surrey’s community centers offer various programs and facilities, including swimming pools, ice rinks, and sports fields. The city also has several golf courses, such as Northview Golf and Country Club and Morgan Creek Golf Course.

For those who enjoy water-based activities, Surrey’s location along the Fraser River and the Pacific Ocean provides opportunities for boating, fishing, and kayaking. The city is also located just a short drive from the beautiful beaches of White Rock and Crescent Beach.

Shopping and Dining

Surrey offers a diverse range of shopping and dining options, catering to a variety of tastes and budgets. The city’s various neighborhoods feature a mix of independent boutiques, specialty shops, and popular chain stores, while shopping centers such as Guildford Town Centre and Central City Shopping Centre provide even more retail options.

When it comes to dining, Surrey boasts a thriving culinary scene, with an array of restaurants offering cuisines from around the world. From farm-to-table eateries and cozy cafes to international fare and trendy bars, there’s something to suit every palate in Surrey.

Safety and Community

Surrey is committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all residents. The city has implemented various initiatives aimed at improving public safety, such as the Surrey RCMP’s crime reduction strategy and the city’s extensive network of CCTV cameras. As a result, Surrey has seen a significant reduction in crime rates in recent years.

Surrey’s diverse and welcoming community is one of its greatest assets. The city is home to residents from various cultural backgrounds, which is reflected in its vibrant arts scene, festivals, and community events. Surrey is committed to promoting cultural understanding and social cohesion through various programs and organizations dedicated to fostering inclusivity.

Conclusion

Surrey offers an exceptional quality of life, combining the amenities and opportunities of a larger city with the charm and affordability of a smaller community. With its thriving economy, diverse housing options, excellent educational institutions, and vibrant arts and culture scene, Surrey is an attractive destination for professionals, families, and students alike.

Whether you’re drawn to the city’s job opportunities, its burgeoning arts scene, or its endless recreational opportunities, Surrey has something to offer everyone. As a result, it is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after places to live in British Columbia.