Kénogami ÉcoQuartier is 1 year old

The first year of EcoQuartier, Quebec’s first environmentally responsible mall, was celebrated Tuesday evening in the Kénogami sector, in Jonquière.

The creation of ÉcoQuartier brought together several community organizations under one roof on Sainte-Famille Street. This is where the community center moved after having been on the rue du Vieux-Pont for a long time, near the Rivière-aux-Sables park. The building was demolished last year.

The ÉcoQuartier’s first anniversary and the importance of these community-oriented actions were highlighted by the municipal councilor for the sector, Michel Thifault, during the meeting of the Junquier Municipal Council held on Tuesday evening.

The community center has moved into the former Gagnon Frères liquidation center in Kénogami. Photo: Radio Canada

There is a Maison de quartier, but there is also a Halte-ternative grocery store. It sure isn’t a Maxi or a Super C, but it still serves up. In my first campaign, people said we needed a neighborhood grocery store, so we have one. CES Informatique is one of the people in this building. I’m glad we didn’t have to leave this building empty the city council member argued.

The building in which the ÉcoQuartier is located once housed the Gagnon Frères Refining Centre. The company is based in the headquarters of the former Walmart store, on René-Lévesque Boulevard.

Very close to the ÉcoQuartier, Kénogami’s Old Town Hall will soon be restored. The building, which has been vacant for several years, was acquired by businessman Marc Saint-Gillet, to restore and equip about thirty affordable housing units. The project is expected to require an investment of $4 million.