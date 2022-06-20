Labor shortage: $2,000 bonus for hiring a chef

We’ve been open for 12 years, and we’ve never seen this before François Simard, owner of Château Saint-André, was surprised. The residence accommodates 117 residents, the staff must provide their meals in the morning, noon and evening. The Executive Chef supervises its cooking James Knightwhose kitchen guarantees two menus for lunch, dinner and all you can eat breakfast.

But the situation poses great means of attracting labour, even if François Simard praised the working conditions in the residence: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, working every weekend, never at night. These are terms that are still good for someone in the restaurant business he is referring to.

” We do not respond to our ads. We even wondered, “Is anyone listening?” […] Usually you have phones, and you have a certain interest. » – Quote from François Simard, co-owner of Chateau Saint André

Just before the pandemic, Château Saint-André hired two foreign workers, from Cameroon, who still work at the headquarters. Two more are waiting to come to Canada, but within eight months to a year. Impossible wait for accommodation.

We find ourselves with a shortage of manpower, and we are forced to work [nos employés] More than usual to meet this demand Mr. Simard regrets.

François Simard, co-owner of Château Saint-André, had been looking for a cook for several weeks (archive). Photo: Radio Canada

Whether in Quebec, Ontario, in all Canadian provinces, in large areas as in rural areas […] Labor shortage is the main challenge notes Yasmine Gwinnett, vice president of national affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Firms must adapt and develop policies to attract employment.

Governments also have a role to play. It calls, among other things, for a better immigration system. The federal government should make sure of that It is flexible, and that workers entering the country have the skills companies are looking for Mr. Janet Lists.

On the part of the regional governments, which especially ensure the training of the workforce, it deplores the fact that the programs offered by the governments are not sufficiently demanded by the companies due to poor publicity.

” You should know that labor shortages existed before the pandemic, but the pandemic has exacerbated the situation. » – Quote from Jasmine Gwinnett, Vice President of National Affairs, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

The strategies deployed by the companies to hire workers did not surprise him, as did Carl Blackburn, president of the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ). Nearly 250,000 jobs are still available in all regions of Quebec, and employers are doing everything they can to try to mobilize or attract workers, Mr. Blackburn explains.

Carl Blackburn, president of the Conseil du patronat, believes Quebec faces a demographic problem (Archives). Photo: Radio Canada

He says the economic benefits are very real. One in two employers reject contracts because they do not have the manpower to implement them continues Mr. Blackburn, who points out in passing that the same percentage of those postpone or even cancel investment projects.

In response to a request for an interview with Radio Canada, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Jean Boulet sent us the following statement: Innovation in recruitment methods and improvement of working conditions leads to results! Employees have more options than ever and it takes creativity to find, attract, and retain them. Employers should double down on solutions. The labor shortage is a collective challenge.

Karl Blackburn agrees with Quebec Minister of Labor Jean Boulet that companies need to do more. But the government must do more by expanding the base of workers. As long as we do not expand it, we will find ourselves in a situation where we are witnessing the movement of workers from one company to another, not job creation. concludes head CPQ .

With information from Nafeh Alibert and Gabriel Le Marquand Perrault