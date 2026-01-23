Mosh the Rock Island MetalFest announces 2026 return to Sooke

VANCOUVER ISLAND — Vancouver Island is set for a heavy summer showcase next year as Mosh the Rock Island MetalFest confirmed its 2026 lineup and event details for a full-day outdoor festival in Sooke, B.C.

The all-ages event will take over Fred Milne Park on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, bringing together touring metal acts and a strong slate of Vancouver Island performers. Organizers describe the festival as “family-friendly,” combining live music with food trucks, local vendors and a licensed beer garden in a scenic coastal setting.

Major Canadian headliner tops a stacked bill

Headlining the festival are Vancouver’s “Multiple Juno Award–winning metal heavyweights Anciients,” anchoring a program that blends progressive, extreme and modern metal.

Joining Anciients as co-headliners are Arrow In The Quiver (Vancouver), The Rising Fall (Chicago, IL), and Squidhammer (Watertown, PA). The mix of Canadian and U.S. acts positions the festival as both a regional showcase and a destination event for fans looking for a one-day summer lineup outside major city centres.

Vancouver Island and West Coast bands featured throughout the day

Alongside the headliners, the festival will feature a deep lineup of B.C. metal acts, with several bands coming from Vancouver Island communities.

The announced supporting lineup includes:

Wolf Venom (Sooke, BC)

The Grundles (Duncan, BC)

Dead Rights (Victoria, BC)

Overditch (Victoria, BC)

Neveranother (Vancouver, BC)

Conjure Hand (Victoria, BC)

As Ash Fell (Nanaimo, BC)

Mutual Trauma (Victoria, BC)

With multiple Victoria-area bands on the bill, the event is expected to draw a strong local turnout while also attracting visitors from Greater Vancouver and elsewhere in the province.

More than music: food trucks, vendors and a beer garden

Festival organizers are emphasizing a full-site experience beyond the stage, with food trucks and local vendors planned throughout the day. A licensed beer garden will also be available, supporting the festival’s goal of offering a traditional outdoor festival atmosphere while keeping the event open to all ages.

The combination of amenities and location is expected to appeal to both dedicated metal fans and casual attendees looking for a summer event in the Sooke area.

Event schedule and ticket prices

Mosh the Rock Island MetalFest 2026 will run as a daytime festival, with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and the first band scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m.

Ticket pricing is structured with discounts for advance purchases and youth attendees:

Advance Tickets: $50

Gate Tickets: $65

Youth (12–17): $25

Children (11 & under): FREE with adult ticket

Where to buy tickets

Online presale tickets are available through Orange Tickets. Hard-copy advance tickets will also be sold at several local businesses, including:

Phoenix Bar and Grill

Cavity Curiosity Shop

Long & McQuade

Sooke Forbes IDA

Sooke Pharmasave

Fans can also preview participating artists through the official “Mosh The Rock Island Metal Fest 2026 – Spotify Playlist,” which has been shared alongside the lineup announcement.

A growing summer draw for Vancouver Island

With an award-winning Canadian headliner, international touring acts and a heavy emphasis on Vancouver Island talent, Mosh the Rock Island MetalFest 2026 is shaping up as one of the region’s standout metal events of the summer season—bringing live music, community energy and festival programming to one of B.C.’s most scenic coastal parks.