It is symbolic that Ukraine’s second largest city to the northeast of the country was famous for its tractor production. Kharkov Traktorov Zvod (KHTZ) was founded in 1930, as the culmination of Stalin’s first five-year plan to industrialize the Soviet Union. The first tractor was a copy of an American machine according to the Russian customs of that time. In 1937, the conductor introduced his first machine of his own design, the SCHTZ-NATI dog tractor, which was the first mass-produced tractor in the Soviet Union. The plant was changed into a kind of world of wolves, and the factory equipment was moved, first to Stalingrad, and then to Sipi, where it was possible to start production.

In the 1950s, the DT-54 tractor from Kharkiv was the most widely used machine of its kind in the Soviet Union. The factory produced its millionth tractor in 1967. In the 1980s, it produced 70,000 tractors.

In the mid-nineties, after turning into a joint-stock company, it added the production of tractor military equipment.

In 2007, local investor Alexander Yaroslavsk sold a controlling stake in the company to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is blacklisted for supporting Vladimir Putin. In 2016, there was a rumor about KHTZ, and Dripaska was suspected of wanting to destroy the plant (at that time, 60 percent of production went to Russia). As a result, Jaroslavsky Opt succeeded in gaining control of the company.

In November 2022, the Tractor Factory in Kharkiv is bombed and production ends. According to unconfirmed information, the production of the KHTZ tractor has resumed in Romania.



