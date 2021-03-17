Nepal: An investigation into the arrival of a Bahraini mountaineer prince with 2,000 doses of vaccine

Kathmandu | The Nepalese authorities said that they are investigating how a Bahraini prince, wanting to climb Everest, arrived in the country with 2,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine without official approval.

Sheikh Muhammad Hamad Muhammad Al Khalifa, who arrived in Kathmandu on Monday, intends to donate doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a village, according to the Nepalese embassy in Bahrain.

The vaccine doses were provided “without following the necessary procedures and without prior permission from our office. “We are investigating and will decide whether it can be used,” Santosh KS, a spokesperson for the Medicines Administration, told AFP on Wednesday.

The Prince and his team, which includes members of the Bahraini Royal Guard, returned to Nepal where they had already climbed two peaks in the Himalayas in October, Manaslu (8163 m), the eighth highest peak in the world, and Lubuchi (6119 m).

Then the authorities granted special permission for the Sheikh and his group to enter the country, despite the borders being closed due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

Nepal has now opened its borders to climbers, and the prince and his team were among the first to arrive.

The absence of foreign hikers and climbers has greatly affected the economy of this impoverished country, with tourism accounting for 8% of GDP and generating more than one million jobs according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Mountain climbers must observe a seven-day quarantine and submit a negative test before beginning their expedition.

Nepal started a vaccination campaign in January after receiving 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India.