NHL: Patrick Marlow led Jordi Howe in the matches played

Monday, 19 April 2021. 10:16 AM

(Update : Tuesday 20 April 2021 01:20)

Las vigas – Patrick Marlow Of the sharks its place in history.

The 41-year-old from Saskatchewan played in his 1768th game Monday in Las Vegas, surpassing Jordi Howe’s record for the number of matches he played in the NHL.

Marlowe’s wife, Christina, and her four children attended the match, which the Golden Knights won 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

This was not possible in San Jose where bystanders are still being barred due to the pandemic.

“I just love it,” said Marlow, wiping his tears when asked what prompted him to return to the ice today. “There is nothing like it.”

Marlow is passionate after his 1768 match

Since the Sharks picked him second in the 1997 NHL Draft, Marlowe has scored 566 goals and added 630 assists. Other than two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and eight games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Marlow has spent his entire career with sharks.

Marlow also helped Canada win two gold medals at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi.

Howe also played 419 World Hockey League matches, which does not count towards his NHL record.

Alex Tosh scored the deciding goal for Vegas, who closed the gap by two points and now won seven games in a row.

Captain Mark Stone scored twice in the power game, while Robin Lehner saved 29 times in the win. He stopped the three players who appeared in front of him with penalties.

In the loss, Martin Jones made 38 saves.

Patrick Marlowe: Pride and Humility

Shooting range: Marlowe in front of Jordi Howe