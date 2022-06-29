Nick Kyrgios spits on a supporter

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios left himself utterly embarrassed at Wimbledon on Tuesday, lashing out at a fan in a disgusting way.

At the end of his victory in five rounds he earned against a local player, Britain’s Paul Job, the Australian literally spat on his victim, Reuters reported.

The lead official says that he requested that the person be fired during the first round match.

It remains to be seen if he will receive a penalty for his gesture that he tried to justify at a press conference.

“Once I won the meeting, I turned to him. I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t think I owe anything to this person,” said the 27-year-old athlete, noting this man’s disrespect for him during the fencing. .

“I love this tournament and it has nothing to do with Wimbledon. But I think a whole generation of people think they have the right to negatively comment on every little thing on social media. It’s moving into real life,” he said.

Kyrgios was clearly not in the mood on Tuesday. During the match, he received a warning from the referee for hitting a ball out of bounds and insulting the assistant referee.

“Because there is a fence there that separates us, […] Some believe that it is necessary to say what pleases them.

It does not include

About the sometimes malicious reactions that target him, the veteran professional tennis player finds it difficult to explain everything.

“I’ve never gone to someone’s workplace just to talk or spit on them,” he said. I don’t understand why people hurt athletes. Why do they consider this acceptable? It happens quite often in the world of sports. Spectators respect not only athletes. I don’t think this is appropriate. Don’t go to the supermarket to start insulting an employee checking items for sale. no. So why do they do that when I’m at Wimbledon?

The exciting player’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday against Serbian Filip Krajinovic.