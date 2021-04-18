Patrick Marlowe joins Jordi Howe in most of the matches played in the National Hockey League

Saturday, April 17, 2021, 8:25 PM

Gordie Howe is no longer the only one at the top of the NHL in the number of games played.

Patrick Marlow participated in the match ahead of the Minnesota Wilde Saturday night, joining Howe while dressed in uniform for the 1767 match at Pitman. Sharks have reduced their flag from 5 to 2.

The San Jose Sharks striker will be able to take the exclusive first place on Monday as his side face the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 41-year-old Marlowe scored 566 goals and 630 assists compared to 1,196 points since the start of his career. It was recruited second only to Sharks in 1997.

He has dressed up as Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins throughout his career.

The night started so well for the sharks that Brent Burns put his team on the board. However, The Wild hit back with five straight goals to knock Martin Jones out of the net after he had only hit 19 balls.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 17th goal this season with The Wild. Mats Zuccarillo, Joel Erickson Eck, Zach Barrez and Niko Storm also shook the Minnesota team’s lead, taking a fifth straight loss for the Sharks.

The Wild has now won 17 games out of 21 at home this season.

Leopards return to lightning

Five different goalscorers helped the Florida Panthers beat neighboring Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3.

Thus the Panthers are settled one point ahead of Lightning (61 versus 60), and are second in the Central Division, behind the Carolina Hurricans, which has 62 points.

Brandon Montor opened the scoring with his first goal as a member of the Panthers. Patrick Hornqvist, Jonathan Hubberdu and Frank Vatrano also beat Andrei Vasilievsky.

By defeating Mikhail Sergachev before scoring in a separation, Vatrano gave the visitors a 4–1 lead at the end of the second half.

However, Tampa tried to make a comeback, and goals by Eric Sirnak and Matthew Joseph drove John Cooper’s side down to just one goal in the final third.

It was Anthony Dockler who finally made sure that the Panthers left by harvesting two points by hitting the target into an empty net.

The win went to Sergey Bobrovsky, who had 28 saves.

Saros cannot do everything alone

Carolina Hurricans pelted the Cage of Goss Saros with 48 shots to finally win 3-1 over the Nashville Predators.

From the early twenties, Canes broke into the Preds goalkeeper, and it was Jacob Slavin who gave Carolina his first goal, in the 24th throw at Saros in the engagement.

Roman Josie helped Nashville equalize his sixth goal of the season midway through the match.

Predators 1 – Hurricanes 3

However, this is the only real pressure Preds can apply to Alex Nedilikovich’s cage.

Defender Janie Hakanpa of Anaheim Ducks in Deadline Trade, made friends in Raleigh by scoring his first goal in the campaign at 8:55 in the third inning.

It turns out Hakanba’s goal was his goal for Canes, who sit atop the Central Division, one point ahead of the Panthers.

Andrei Svichnikov took it upon himself to take the match out of Preds’ hands by scoring him into the empty net with 1:51 to go in the duel.

Given the Chicago Blackhawks ‘victory in Detroit, Preds’ lead in fourth in the division is only two points (49 to 47).

Wolves take fourth place from the Blues

Arizona Coyotes closed down with two goals to end a five-game losing streak to knock out the St. Louis Blues to a 3–2 win.

This victory allowed the Coyotes to lead the Blues by one point to fourth and final place thus allowing access to the playoffs in the Western Division.

However, Arizona has two more games on the clock than St. Louis.

Michael Ponting defeated Jordan Bennington at 4:00 in the final third to score his first goal in the National Hockey League.

The victory reached the record for Darcy Cumber, who was returning to the match after an absence of more than a month. Kuemper saved 20 balls.

Aside from Bunting, Alex Goligowski and Clayton Keeler also scored for Coyote.

Samuel Blaiss and Tyler Bozak allowed the Blues to take a 2–0 lead through needlepoint in the first eight of the match.

The Coyotes have now racked up a total of five wins this season, coming from two goals behind.

Supan leaves nothing for the wings

McColm Soban defeated the Detroit Red Wings with 29 saves, and the Chicago Blackhawks won 4-0.

He gave Jonathan Bernier three times to the Hawks as he dispersed 23 pucks in front of the wing nets. Pius Soter scored a goal in the empty net at the end of the third half. Patrick Kane opened the scoring 21 seconds before halftime with his 15th goal of the season.

Alex DeBrincat doubled Hawks ‘lead in the second half and put Wyatt Kalynuk the match out of Wings’ reach by just 76 seconds in the final third.

Vinnie Hinostrosa distinguished himself offensively because he was the partner of Three Hawks’ Goals.

A decisive gain for the stars

The Dallas Stars scored five unanswered goals, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1.

After giving the first goal of the match to Vladislav Gavrikov at 6:06 of the first twenty, the Texans took full control of the match.

Jimmy Ben, Denis Guryanov, Joe Pavlsky and John Klingberg took turns defeating Jonas Corbisalo, who had to make way for Elvis Merzlekins after the fourth goal of the stars.

With this win, Dallas are only two points closer to the Predators and the last place to reach the playoffs in the Central Division.

Jake Utinger knocked out 21 jackets for the win.

The race couldn’t be closer to midfield, with Nashville having 49 points, followed by Chicago with 47 points, and Dallas with 46, with matches postponed over their rivals.