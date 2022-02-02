Phantom Breaker: Omnia – 2 new playable characters

Share on social networks:

Phantom Breaker: Omnia, the third and final version of the Phantom Breaker game (released only in Japan) has been announced for Europe at the end of 2020. Today we learn that in addition to the additional content we know, two new characters will be arriving!

Character Show

Phantombreaker: Wish So it is a fighting game in cartoon style, somewhat similar to BlazBlue (and therefore 2D). Simply put, you play as fighters participating in a tournament. At the end of the victory, the winner will see any of her wishes.

The final version of the title Phantom Breaker Released in 2011 in Japan, it is also and above all the only one that finally appeared in our distant lands. With a celebration of two new characters and HD graphics. If that’s not pretty.

So you will find there the toola fickle cosmic architect, descended from a lineage of divine beings known by the sweet name of Reverend. You will currently be the only Reverend still wanted, and as such you will be part of one of the strongest races. A race that will be one of the creators of the world we know.

as Teacher, who is a bit clumsy outside of combat, but fights bravely instead of Mikoto. for the small story, Teacher He was previously an artifact for his lover Mikoto. Fulfillment of the latter’s desire for peace, Teacher I decided to go forward and take up arms.

With these two new characters, the total playable fighters are increased to 20.

invoice Error: src does not match

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4naS-pJ3Qg

src at: https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4naS-pJ3Qg?feature=oembed&wmode=opaque

src gen: https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4naS-pJ3QgActual Compare

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4naS-pJ3Qg

src at: https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4naS-pJ3Qg?

src gen: https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4naS-pJ3Qg











In addition to these two characters, you will find in Phantombreaker: Wish The full story of the original game. Everything is available from March 15th with us. So, does it hook you up? Feel free to tell us all about this in the comments and on our networks (Facebook social networking site & Twitter). For me, have a good match, good fights, and see you later GeekNPlay.