Prime Minister Resin said we will not allow Putin into Moldova

He added, “We have a list of official representatives of Russia who are banned from entering the country. The list is not public. Some learn about it the moment they try to cross the border, and some already know it.” recean.

The first such case was dealt with by Moldova and Russia in mid-April, when Moldovan border guards did not allow Rustam Minichanov, the head of the Russian Tatar Republic, into the country because he “was not able to document the purpose of the trip.”

Gagauz region in the crossfire

According to a Russian newspaper Kommersant Minichanov was heading to the autonomous region of Gagauzia in southern Moldova to support pro-Russian candidate Viktor Petrov, who publicly supports cooperation with Moscow and regularly criticizes the Moldovan leadership, ahead of local elections – which will take place on Sunday.

While the political leadership of Moldova is trying to accelerate and deepen the country’s integration into European structures as much as possible, the Kremlin is trying to maintain and deepen its influence in the country even more.

Specifically in The race for Jajouz Baskan Among the eight candidates, Moscow also has other tools in the fire, for example Grigory Ozon, who is supported by the former President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who has an explicit pro-Moscow orientation, or Evgenia Gokulova, who is behind the pro-Russian oligarch with Israeli roots Ilan Sur. (He also leads the Moldovan Populist Party Sur, which has six seats in the Moldovan Parliament.)

Expulsion of diplomats

The Minichanov case and attempts to influence regional elections in Moldova also have official consequences. For non-standard behavior (in response to the ban on entry of a Tatar representative), Moldova expelled one Russian diplomat at Chisinau airport, revoking the accreditation of the other two. See also The Speaker of the US House of Representatives met with the Taiwanese President

Moscow responded by declaring a Moldovan diplomat in Russia persona non grata on Tuesday — according to Kommersant, he is the Moldovan consul in Moscow.

Chisinau also announced that it had begun the process of withdrawing its country from a number of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) agreements.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday responded to the Moldovan prime minister with a “mysterious designation of ricin” and added to Moldova’s letter that “such a country no longer exists because it sold it to Romania.” At the same time, he did not fail to stress that Russia wants Moldova to continue recognizing Transnistrian sovereignty.