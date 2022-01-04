Readers’ place | What do you think of Bye Bye 2021?

Once again, the good bye It has established itself as an unmissable event of the year. But did the Simon-Olivier Ficeau-led show save the end of the year as it did columnist Hugo Dumas? This is our analysis (not scientific at all) of the probe that was launched for our readers.

He goes!

the good bye it will not be good bye When he stops dividing … However, the majority of readers who answered our call to all who loved, and even adored, the edition prepared by Simon-Olivier Ficto and his team. Out of 208 respondents in favor of the show, over 20 described it as the best good bye For a long time, even if it was one of the best periods. “It was done cleverly! […] this good bye Who did good. Best ever, I’m 52! Written by Helen Roel. “The frenzied opening set the stage for a festive programme. The pace was good and a few (barely) weak moments. […] The graphics were polished, and all backed up by actors at the top of their game. […] Another reader, Mario Guerin, said, “Simon-Olivier Fecteau has found the recipe for success.” Several respondents noted how well the program (and the evening of the 31st on ICI-Canada Télé in general) was at this difficult end of the year. “I completely forgot about Omicron,” Manon Théroux summed up.

Overhead Distribution

Photo provided by Radio Canada Patrick Howard appeared as Dan Marino of Dégât Fitness.

Readers who appreciated the show (and even the most important ones) praised the cast’s work and surprise appearances that proliferated in the 2021 version. Among the “regular” cast, it comes as no surprise that Guillain Tremblay received the most praise, especially for his imitation of Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge . The new dodo bird good bye ? ‘ asks Jill Duhamel. Sarah Jane Labrousse also gave a great performance according to many respondents, particularly for her portrayal of Hubert Lenoir. Among the guests, Patrick Howard made the mark in his embodiment of Dan Marino, of gym Dégât Fitness (some of the participants even hated good bye lauded skit). Several readers emphasized their happiness at seeing Claude Legault (“Extraordinary in Dennis Coudrey,” according to Daniel Barrett). And if Martin Matte and Bruno Blanchet encouraged the company, the return of Rock and Belles Oreilles to good bye The respondents section (surprisingly?).

Vulgarity and coronation

Photo provided by Radio Canada The drawing of Mr. Pattat, with his long count of the genitals, is in the vulgar vein that pissed off the show’s critics.

On the contrary, 114 readers did not estimate good bye. Twenty of them cited the crowning and vulgarity to motivate them to respond. “It seems to me that this is the first time I’ve heard so many coronations on Radio Canada. And you?” asked reader Serge Orzes. Mr. Patate’s drawing, with its long count of the genitals, was part of that vulgar vein that pissed off the show’s critics. The James Bond simulation with Alec Baldwin in the lead role went badly, if we are to believe our investigation.” Completely out of place. Is it really funny that a dead person, an injured person, and a completely represented person are defeated by an uncontrollable gesture?” asked Jose Ranger, Referring to the drama that took place on the American movie set Rust. Forty readers expressed a more divided opinion, and some preferred the other 31 to TV interviews good bye. Many respondents lamented that good bye It became a “Festival of Ridiculous Advertising” (to use the words of one reader, Raymond Paradis). But even for those, a clip was broadcast during good bye Unanimously: Mondo Announcement! Uh… well done on your great show?

Text and compilation: Frederic Murphy, Journalism