Rogers Communications: Adds essential connectivity along Highway 4 in British Columbia

Proposed construction of six new towers that will improve wireless service and expand coverage area by approximately 85 kilometers along Vancouver Island’s main corridor

Rogers remains committed to bridging the digital divide for rural, remote and Indigenous communities, creating new jobs, supporting local economies and improving safety in British Columbia.

Victoria, British Columbia, January 24, 2022 – Rogers today announced the expansion of its wireless network along Highway 4 in British Columbia. The project, fully funded by Rogers, will improve cellular coverage for those who work, travel and reside in many Vancouver Island communities by building six new cell towers and upgrading two existing ones along the primary road transportation hub between Port Alberni and Tofino.

“We are proud to continue investing in British Columbia, delivering road connection projects and building critical networks to bridge the digital divide,” said Jorge Fernandez, chief technology officer of Rogers Communications. Highway 4 is an essential hub for road transport. This project will provide 85 km of new service and eliminate incomplete coverage. Thus, it will constantly improve the security and reliability of communication for all those who depend on it for commercial transportation, tourism and travel. »

“For people who travel between Tofino and Port Alberni, whether they are local, visiting family, or discovering the beauty of the West Coast, Interstate 4 can be a concern. -Pacific Rim. Our government is stepping up efforts to improve highway safety, improve phone coverage Portable along this stretch will make people safer. I would like to thank Rogers for doing this work and improving service for everyone on the coast.”

Rogers works in partnership with the British Columbia government through the British Columbia Connect Program managed by the Northern Development Initiative Fund. Working with all levels of government to make networking and innovation investments across the county, including recently announced investments to expand cellular services to highways 14And 95, 97 And 16. The power of these collaborative partnerships is what drives things forward, bridging the digital divide. Rogers has also helped many British Columbians during the recent pandemic and floods by providing devices with free voice and data plans.Okanagan Nation Transitional Emergency House And in the section Pflag Canada Penticton, And by donating thousands of phones and plans to Shelters and transitional homes for women And a million dollars for Search and Rescue Services in British Columbia.

“This is an essential ground transportation hub for people who have to go to work, commercial truck drivers transporting goods and people on vacation, and their safety is of paramount importance. The capital. That’s why our division has invested in the installation of fiber optics along Highway 4 to improve connectivity in Tofino and Ucluelet. “This cellular coverage will greatly improve the safety of people traveling this route, especially at night and in adverse weather conditions. This is in addition to the ongoing efforts of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure in the Safety Improvement Project,” said Lisa Pierre, Minister of Citizen Services. Interstate 4 in the Kennedy Hill area. »

People here depend on Rogers to stay connected, and the company is committed to investing in its networks and working with all levels of government to bring world-class connectivity to rural, remote and indigenous communities across the country. In the context of our union with Shaw, the combined company will accelerate the multigenerational investments needed to bridge the digital divide faster than if the two companies were operating separately. In particular, it will invest $2.5 billion to expand 5G networks and create a new $1 billion Rural and Indigenous Connection Fund to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity to more communities in Western Canada.

