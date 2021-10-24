Rogers condemns steps taken by Edward Rogers

(Toronto) A family feud over control of Rogers Communications continued Saturday. The company has denounced its former chief’s willingness to hold a board meeting with a handful of the directors he has appointed.

And rejected any decision departing from this potential meeting.

Rogers issued a statement Saturday claiming that any board meeting attended by Edward Rogers and the five people he has appointed is illegal.

The row erupted after Edward Rogers unsuccessfully attempted to appoint former Rogers CFO Tony Staveri as CEO and replace other members of the management team, media reported.

“Mr Edwards Rogers’ offer to hold a board meeting this weekend with the directors he appointed would be in violation of the laws of British Columbia, where Rogers Communications was incorporated. As a result, it would not be true,” said Chairman John MacDonald.

According to him, it is disappointing to see his predecessor trying to act unilaterally by ignoring the interests of the company and all of its shareholders.

Edward Rogers insists that his appointments are legitimate.

“The new board of directors and the company have some important matters to deal with,” he said via email. I will not engage in discussions with the former officials in front of the media. The Board of Directors meeting will be held as scheduled. ”

Mr. Rogers was fired Thursday, but he remains president of the Rogers Control Trust, the family trust that controls the company since it holds 97% of the Class A voting shares.

His plan to appoint Tony Staveri was reportedly blocked by other board members, including Mr. Rogers’ sisters and his mother, according to multiple reports.

Edward Rogers refused to throw his arms. He called Thursday night to leave for John Clapison, David Peterson, Bonnie Brooks, Ellis Jacob and John MacDonald. He would like to see Michael Cooper, Jack Cockwell, Jean Innes, Evan Vikan and John Kerr as new directors.

On Friday night, the company responded by announcing that Edward Rogers’ bid to replace five members of the company’s board of directors was invalid. John MacDonald said the statement was issued after seeking legal advice.

Apparently, Martha Rogers opposed her brother’s decisions.

“Unlike Ed, I don’t have lawyers, PR firms, team, or media training. I don’t need it. I’m not a special person. I’m just an ordinary woman placed in exceptional circumstances,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. [Son père] Ted appointed me to the board of directors to prevent something very stupid from happening. It’s yours, dad. ”