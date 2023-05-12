Romantic things to do in Winnipeg as a couple 2023: Embracing your Love

Winnipeg, the captivating city at the heart of Canada, is brimming with romantic allure. From its scenic parks and enchanting river walks to its vibrant arts scene and world-class dining, Winnipeg offers an array of experiences that cater to love-struck couples. This guide will introduce you to a selection of romantic activities that will make your time in Winnipeg unforgettable.

Stroll Through the Assiniboine Park

Begin your romantic journey in Winnipeg at the Assiniboine Park. Its beautiful English Garden, filled with roses, lilies, and countless other flowers, provides a stunning backdrop for a leisurely walk. The park also features the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, a serene area adorned with beautiful sculptures, a lily pond, and a waterfall. For a more interactive experience, visit the Assiniboine Park Zoo, where you can explore a diverse range of wildlife and enjoy the captivating Journey to Churchill exhibit.

Sunset at The Forks

The Forks, where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet, is one of Winnipeg’s most beloved landmarks. This historic site transforms into a romantic haven as the sun begins to set. Enjoy a leisurely walk along the riverwalk, soak in the beautiful skyline view, and watch the vibrant hues of the sunset reflect on the water. The Forks Market nearby offers numerous food stalls and restaurants where you can enjoy a casual dinner.

Indulge in a Gourmet Dining Experience

Winnipeg’s culinary scene is diverse and exciting, with plenty of options for a romantic dinner. For a lavish dining experience, make a reservation at 529 Wellington, a steakhouse located in a historic mansion. If you prefer a more relaxed yet equally delightful meal, try Peasant Cookery in the Exchange District, known for its locally-sourced Canadian cuisine and charming rustic atmosphere.

Artistic Escapade at the Winnipeg Art Gallery

For art-loving couples, a visit to the Winnipeg Art Gallery is a must. This gallery, boasting an extensive collection of contemporary and historical art, provides an intimate setting for couples to explore and appreciate art together. Its unique Inuit Art Centre, home to the world’s largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art, is particularly noteworthy.

Experience the Symphony

A night at the Centennial Concert Hall, enjoying a performance by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, can be a deeply romantic experience. The venue’s grand architecture and the orchestra’s captivating performances create an enchanting atmosphere perfect for a romantic date.

Romantic Spa Retreat

For couples seeking relaxation, a visit to Thermea by Nordik Spa-Nature provides the perfect escape. This outdoor spa offers thermal pools, saunas, and a range of rejuvenating treatments that you can enjoy together. The on-site restaurant, Restö, offers a gastronomic experience that complements your spa retreat.

Explore the Exchange District

The Exchange District, with its stunning 20th-century architecture and cobblestone streets, is a romantic area to explore. This National Historic Site is packed with local boutiques, art galleries, and trendy cafes. A guided walking tour can provide an insightful journey through Winnipeg’s rich history.

Stargazing at Oak Hammock Marsh

Located just north of Winnipeg, Oak Hammock Marsh offers a unique romantic experience – stargazing. The vast, open skies away from city lights provide a perfect backdrop for starlit walks. The Interpretive Centre offers astronomy nights, where you can learn more about the celestial wonders.

Wine Tasting at The Common

The Common, located within The Forks Market, offers an extensive selection of wines and craft beers. Its expertly curated wine and beer lists change seasonally, ensuring a unique tasting experience every time. Cozy up with your partner and enjoy an evening of tasting and conversation in this vibrant location.

Journey Through Time at The Manitoba Museum

While a museum visit might not seem conventionally romantic, The Manitoba Museum’s immersive exhibits offer an exciting shared experience. Explore the planetarium’s cosmic displays, marvel at the Arctic/Sub-Arctic gallery, or step back in time at the Urban Gallery’s 1920s depiction of Winnipeg. Sharing these discoveries can create lasting memories.

Dinner Cruise on the Prairie Lily

For a unique dining experience, embark on a dinner cruise aboard the M.S. Prairie Lily. As you sail along the Red River, you’ll enjoy a delicious meal and stunning views of Winnipeg’s skyline. The tranquillity of the water combined with the intimate setting makes for a truly romantic experience.

Ballet Performance at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet

For a touch of elegance and sophistication, dress up for a night at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. As one of the oldest ballet companies in North America, it offers world-class performances that will leave you and your loved one mesmerized.

Winter Fun at The Red River Mutual Trail

If you’re visiting in winter, The Red River Mutual Trail offers a romantic outdoor experience. Skate hand-in-hand along the frozen river, stop by the artistically designed warming huts, and enjoy hot cocoa in the frosty air. The trail is beautifully lit up at night, adding to the magical winter atmosphere.

Romantic Getaway at Inn at the Forks

To round off your romantic Winnipeg journey, consider a stay at the Inn at the Forks. This luxury boutique hotel offers comfortable and stylish rooms, a premium spa, and an on-site restaurant, SMITH, known for its creative, locally-sourced dishes.

Conclusion

Winnipeg is a city filled with romantic possibilities. Its blend of natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and historical charm creates a unique atmosphere that caters to all kinds of romantic getaways. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, gourmet dining, or cultural experiences, you’ll find that Winnipeg offers all these and more. In this city at the heart of Canada, love truly is all around.