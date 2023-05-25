Science: “La Belle saison” was launched at the Conservatory of Plants in the Pyrenees

basic

Known for its research work on land plants, the National Botany Institute of the Pyrenees is also a pioneer in the study of fungi.

Until May 27, mushrooms were at the center of activities presented at the National Botanical Institute (CBN) Pyrenees-Midi-Pyrenees as part of “La belle saison des CBN” (May 24 – June 25). On the program: an ephemeral exhibition by the Mycological Society of Bigorre (until May 27, in the Conservatory Hall) and a film discussion about the documentary on the digitization of millions of leaves of herbs preserved at the University of Montpellier (May 28, 2 p.m., in the Maintenance Cinema) .

This will be followed by a series of meetings, exhibitions, artistic creations and other events as interesting as they are informative, allowing as many people as possible to discover the wild plants of the Pyrenees and also the work of botanists (see opposite.).).

More mushrooms than flowers in France

“La Belle saison des CBN,” explains Jessica Lucas, “is an unprecedented national event that aims to highlight the richness of wild plants, fungi and natural habitats, as well as the missions, commerce and work of the country’s twelve botanical institutes.”, Communications Officer of the Conservatory of Botanicals of Midi-Pyrénées , based in Bagnères-de-Bigorre, in Vallon du Salut, in the city’s ancient thermal baths.

And to kick off this beautiful season, the CNB de Bagnères team wanted to introduce to the general public a lesser-known discipline, the study of fungi. explains Gil Coriole, head of the Knowledge Center from the Conservatory and himself a botanist and mycologist. A full-time position held by Carole Hanauer, the conservatory’s fungi expert. And this is not so much when you know that, in France, the number of species of mushrooms exceeds the number of flowers. “Either 6,000 species of flowers for 20,000 species of mushrooms, and even then, we don’t know everything,” Gilles Coriole asserts.

From plants to fungi, a collaborative work

“In the Midi-Pyrenees alone, with 7,000 species of mushrooms, it is more than just flowers throughout the country,” adds Maurice Pelissier, active member of the Mycological Society of Begur, who will be happy to say more to visitors to this exhibition that invites, until tomorrow, Young and old to discover and identify bush mushrooms from freshly collected specimens around the spa town. Including morels and chanterelles. “Normally, we have our fairs in the fall, the first ones in the spring, but this season also has mushrooms and we also have some mushrooms, a testament to climate change, even exotic ones that have appeared in particular New Zealand and Mayotte, no doubt in connection with travel and transportation of goods,” he said.

Mushroom discovery.

And if the Botanical Conservatory of Bagnères-de-Bigorre invites the assembly, at this first meeting dedicated to mushrooms, it is not the first. “We work regularly with associations and must highlight the contribution of amateurs to our work, both for plants and for mushrooms,” Gilles Coriole praised.

“La Belle saison des CBN” on six dates

As part of the program “La Belle saison des Conservatoires Botaniques”, the Conservatoire Pyrénées-Midi-Pyrénées, based in Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Vallon du Salut), offers several activities with its partners:

May 24-27: Dive into the world of mushrooms. free access.

May 27 (3pm): Peri-Urban Ecosystem Conference

– May 28 (2pm-4pm): “Herbarium, from petals to pixels”

— June 2 (2:30pm-5pm): “Liverworm, Biology For Dummies…and Most Active”

– June 4 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): “From backstage at the conservatory to botanical key life-size”,

– June 17 (10 a.m.): Exhibition opening of photographs by Vivian Errolls

– June 25 (2pm-3:30pm): “Pais de flors”

Information and registration: belle-saison-2023.cbnpmp.fr