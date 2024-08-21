‘Significant’ increase in gastrointestinal cancers: Western diet to blame?

A “significant” and “very significant” increase in the incidence of digestive system cancers in adults aged 30 to 50 has been observed over the past 20 years in Quebec, confirms a gastroenterologist at Charles Le Moyne Hospital, in an interview in TVA News.

Cancer diagnoses among people in their 30s jumped 20% between 2010 and 2019, particularly for digestive system cancers, which saw a 15% increase.

In the category of digestive system cancers, they are colon, rectum and stomach cancers.

DS This increase in cancer cases is particularly “notable” in Western countries, including Canada, Europe and the United States, explains Michael Bensoussan.

“So it is clear that this increase is linked to our lifestyle, our way of being and our way of consuming, which will be different from other countries,” the gastroenterologist confirms.

Is the Western diet to blame?

He also wonders whether the Western diet plays a role in this increase in gastrointestinal cancers.

There are two possible scenarios, according to Dr.S Benzosans: Toxic and chemical products found mainly in ultra-processed foods or profound modifications of the human microbiota, i.e. the intestinal flora.

This second hypothesis is “the most widely proposed in the scientific community,” the gastroenterologist notes.

Dr. explains.S Michael Bensoussan.

He points out that if your diet consists of fish, fruits, vegetables and olive oil, your gut flora will not be the same as if it consists of French fries, pizza, ice cream or cake.

“Will this modification of the gut flora have an effect on the cancerous phenomenon in your body cells?” he asks himself.

The increase in cancer cases among young people can be explained by neglect and delay in doctor’s appointments.

Diet, a good idea?

If you are on a weight loss diet, dS Bensoussan confirms that the moment you stop, “you will regain the weight, sometimes even more than before the diet.”

It is particularly recommended to “eat a balanced and varied diet.”

He points out that diet can have an impact on gut flora, immunity and health, while it will “profoundly modify the balance between the different bacterial strains that make up our gut flora.”

However, medicine does not yet have the exact answers to know the exact consequences of changing the diet.

