Skin cancers Dijon Burgundy University Hospital

On Friday 21st June, Yellow June Information Day was held on skin cancer.

Live this day in pictures:

Golden rules for June Yellow: Protect yourself well all year round

Intense exposure to solar radiation causes premature skin aging and increases the risk of skin cancer.

> Wear covers, long and loose clothing,

> Wear a wide-brimmed hat and CE category 3 or 4 sunglasses

> Look for shadow areas (be careful of echoes)

> Avoid exposure to sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

> Apply a sunscreen that suits your skin type: SPF 50+ in the case of light skin type and renew every two hours.

Programme of Action

The Department of Dermatology and the Cancer Coordination Center of the University Hospital of Dijon, in collaboration with the Skin Cancer Group of the French Society of Dermatology, organized various activities during the month of June:

Skin Cancer Awareness and Prevention Day : Tuesday 11 June 2024 at CHU François Mitterrand, Hall B

Skin cancer information day for patients and their loved ones: Friday, June 21, 2024 at François Mitterrand University Hospital, Hall C auditorium