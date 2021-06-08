The importance of “accurate and regular” payment according to Nicolas Duvernoy | Information Isart معلومات

Nicolas Duvernoy, Entrepreneur and ‘Dragon’ Investor at Dans l’oeil du dragon (Source: Facebook)

June 8, 2021

Nicolas Duvernois isn’t afraid to take risks at work – he opened his first restaurant as soon as it closed and then launched his popular PUR Vodka brand while working as housekeeping in a hospital. Today, he is a “dragon” investing in emerging startup companies that offer no guarantee of success. However, … on the other end of the spectrum, the Montreal businessman is the spokesperson for the Canadian Payroll Association (CPA), during a campaign to promote “accurate and regular” payroll. We wanted to understand why. Interview.

Information from Isarta: Out of curiosity, what would drive a brilliant entrepreneur like you to associate you with a topic that isn’t as “exciting” as payroll management?

Nicolas Duvernoy: Uh! Actually, it’s very simple. For my part, I learned very early on the importance of having regular and accurate paychecks. When I started PUR Vodka, I could not get any financing – I was 24, with a shaven head and earring and walking out of a failed restaurant …

So my wife and I had to fund the business with our own payroll. Therefore, the ability to count on a regular salary has literally changed our lives. When the CPA approached me, they pleaded with me so much that I accepted their invitation immediately.

In the world of startups, we sometimes get the impression that entrepreneurs demand a lot of sacrifices from employees, without always paying them appropriately. We hold onto the potential for growth – which isn’t always realised. Is it a myth or does it correspond to a certain fact?

Second abbreviation: Over the years, we have seen many entrepreneurial trends go by. And it is true that Silicon Valley has often been promoting a model focused on a charismatic leader, the master guru. Often these companies have no income, have not proven anything, they are in speculative bubbles. There was pressure to grow at any cost.

Today, I think there is a return to the pendulum. We see the birth of a new type of entrepreneurship: human entrepreneurship – different from social entrepreneurship, which addresses a problem in society.

Human entrepreneurship revolves around business leaders who understand that their team is the key to their business viability. They understand the importance of treating their world well. We ourselves as a company offer a lot of great benefits, but providing a regular and accurate salary is the foundation of it all.

This is what the ACP did recently In fact it seems to appear. “Eight out of 10 employees in Quebec say they would be less confident in their employer or would have serious doubts about the importance they place on them if their salaries were repeatedly withdrawn, adjusted, boycotted or threatened.”

As a Dragon, is payroll management a major concern of yours when investing in a company? second abbreviation

: Knowing how an entrepreneur treats his employees and himself is one of the due diligence checks that should ever be done. If a businessman does not treat his employees well, he will have great difficulty in recruiting and retaining his employees.

It is also important to know if he is paying himself a salary or if he is starving. An entrepreneur is like an athlete: if he doesn’t eat, he won’t perform.In the survey, we see that “Z” has higher expectations of payroll straightness than other generations. “Among millennials, who make up the majority of the current workforce, nearly three-quarters (74%) say they would consider leaving their employer and finding another job if they were paid. Regular and accurate salary was not a priority (compared to about 66% for other age groups)

Do these data surprise you? Second abbreviation:

Their dreams are no longer necessarily the same. They’d rather travel than buy a home, like their parents – for now at least. They want to discover experiences. They prefer to take their money to travel and go to restaurants – they are very goodfoodie

. But in the end, they want the same peace of mind that they’ll have on time – I think that’s universal.

reference* The “Survey Key Benefits