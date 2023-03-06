The Most Innovative Safety Features to Look for in a Used Car

When buying a used car, there are several safety features that you should look for. Many new safety features have recently been developed for cars, some of which are not compulsory but can be helpful depending on how and where you use your car. The most innovative safety features you need to look out for include the following.

Blind-Spot Monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring is a feature that helps you to see what’s happening behind your vehicle. It alerts you if another vehicle has entered your blind spot and shows how far away they are from each other. This can help prevent collisions by keeping both vehicles at a safe distance from each other.

When shopping for used cars, look for models with blind-spot monitoring systems. This system will help you stay aware of what’s happening around your car and keep an eye out for other vehicles in the same lane as yours.

Lane Departure Warning

Lane departure warning systems keep you from getting into an accident. They can be used in tandem with automatic emergency braking or alert you whenever you are about to leave your lane.

Technology is becoming more advanced and useful, so ensure you buy used cars Calgary with this feature. Also, look for one with other safety features, such as front sensors and cameras that can detect stopped vehicles ahead of time and help avoid them.

Park Assistance

Park assist is a feature that helps you to park your car. It uses the sensors in your vehicle and the sensors in the parking lot to do this, allowing for more accurate positioning of your vehicle. This can be especially useful if you are new to driving or have an irregular driving style, as it will give you an idea of how much space is available before you try to leave.

This feature also ensures that when someone else parks next to yours, you don’t accidentally bump into them while backing up or pulling out onto the road next door.

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is a form of automatic braking that uses sensors to keep your car in its lane and reduce the risk of an accident. It works by detecting vehicles ahead, comparing their speed with your own, and automatically slowing down when necessary.

It’s useful because it helps you drive more safely, especially if other cars travel at the same speed as yours. For instance, if another driver starts to change lanes while still going too fast, ACC will detect this danger before they can make it unsafe for themselves or anyone else around them.

Automatic Emergency Braking

You want to ensure that your car has automatic emergency braking. This system will stop the vehicle if it detects an object in front of it, such as a pedestrian or cyclist. If the object moves, however, the car will not automatically resume its journey until you press on the brake and press back into drive again.

This feature can be particularly beneficial when driving down busy roads at night or during inclement weather conditions like snow storms or heavy rainstorms. These conditions often result in pedestrians walking across busy roads without being noticed by drivers, who may not see them until it’s too late.

A car is about convenience and comfort, but it must be safe at the same time. So, choose a used car with safety features to keep you safe and make your driving easier.

