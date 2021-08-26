There is no mandatory vaccination for Cinéfest Sudbury viewers

Cinéfest Sudbury’s general manager, Tammy Frick, ensures compliance with the instructions currently in force in the county.

Now, in the province of Ontario, no protocol is required, that means we’ll have to wait , she explained.

If things change between now and the festival dates, we will put in place what we need to implement Mrs. Frick adds.

Even if bystanders do not have to provide proof of vaccination, staff and volunteers will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, assures Cinéfest Sudbury’s general manager.

We would like to reassure all guests who will be going to the cinema this year: Like last year, you will be treated well, in partnership with the staff at Cineplex. Quote from:Tammy Frick, Managing Director of Cinéfest Sudbury

The festival team is also still looking for volunteers.

According to Tammy Frick, the Cinéfest Sudbury team will be on hand to request proof of vaccinations if the county requests it. Photo: Radio Canada / Bienvenu Senga

Ms Frick says recruitment has not been an issue this year, although some interested people have had to give up due to a lack of vaccination.

I think it’s a good thing [que le personnel et les bénévoles soient vaccinés] Because it prevents the spread of the virus , says Michel Lavoie, the cinema lover who used to be Cinéfest.

Surely, it would be best if those in the room were vaccinated as well , he adds.

He adds that the lack of commitment will not prevent him from going to the cinema reassured. Last year I saw 8 movies in theaters, there was spacing and wearing masks, and the organization was very good.

For her part, Susan Rondo did not attend the shows in person in 2020. This year, with friends, we will participate, because we have been vaccinated.

She would also prefer that all other onlookers also receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but she feels more reassured than last year.

Hybrid programming

Cinéfest Sudbury revealed its programming on Thursday morning, which will take place indoors and virtually, just as in 2020.

About 60 films will be shown in theaters this year, compared to 26 last year.

According to Tammy Frick, the festival will present a record number of films this year, thanks to virtual programming.

She explains that several producers and directors have submitted their films this year.

A special place is given to Canadian films.

Several films shot in Northern Ontario will be shown, including Lakewood, filmed in North Bay, starring Naomi Watts.

Noamy Watts has appeared notably in “King Kong”, “J. Edgar” and “Diana”. Photo: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Among the films presented, there are also some Quebec films, including Maria ChapdelinAnd Vinland Club And Underground.

Tickets went on sale after the squad was revealed.

In particular, moviegoers will be able to choose tickets Hybrids Which can be used to watch a movie in Cineplex or online.

The full program will be available on September 2.