Top 10 best Things to do in Vaughan at night 2023

Vaughan, Ontario is a thriving city just north of Toronto with a rich cultural scene and plenty of nightlife options for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Vaughan has a variety of nighttime activities that will surely make your evenings memorable. From dining experiences and entertainment venues to shopping and outdoor adventures, there’s always something to do in this bustling city. Here’s a comprehensive list of the top things to do in Vaughan at night.

Things to do in Vaughan at night 2023

Dine Out at Vaughan’s Diverse Restaurants:

Savor the flavors of the world as you embark on a culinary journey through Vaughan’s restaurant scene. With a variety of international and local cuisines to choose from, there’s something for everyone’s taste buds. Try out the city’s best Italian fare at Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria or enjoy a fusion of Mediterranean and Canadian flavors at Tutto Bene. For those who prefer Asian cuisine, visit the highly-rated Pho Pad Thai for delicious Vietnamese dishes, or satisfy your sushi cravings at Sake Sushi.

Entertainment Venues: Catch a Show, Concert, or Comedy Act

Vaughan offers a thriving entertainment scene with plenty of options to choose from. Catch a live performance at the City Playhouse Theatre, showcasing everything from musicals and dramas to stand-up comedy and dance shows. If you’re in the mood for some live music, visit the popular venue, The Copper Kettle Pub, where you can enjoy local and international bands playing various genres from rock and pop to jazz and country.

Explore Vaughan’s Art Scene at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is a must-see attraction for art lovers, showcasing Canadian and Indigenous artworks from both historical and contemporary artists. Open until 9 PM on Fridays, take advantage of this opportunity to immerse yourself in Canada’s rich artistic heritage. Wander through the gallery’s beautiful spaces and be inspired by the iconic works of the Group of Seven, Tom Thomson, Inuit art, and other First Nations masterpieces.

Shop ‘Til You Drop at Vaughan Mills

If you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, Vaughan Mills is the place to be. With over 250 stores, this shopping center offers a diverse range of brands, from luxury designer boutiques to popular high-street retailers. Open until 9 PM, Vaughan Mills is the perfect spot for some nighttime shopping, whether you’re looking for new wardrobe additions, the latest gadgets, or gifts for friends and family.

Experience the Thrills of Canada’s Wonderland at Night

From May to September, Canada’s Wonderland extends its opening hours on select nights, allowing guests to experience the thrill of the amusement park under the stars. With over 200 attractions and rides, including 17 roller coasters, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a thrill-seeker or prefer a more laid-back evening. Experience the adrenaline rush of rides like the Leviathan, Behemoth, and Yukon Striker, or simply enjoy the spectacular nighttime light displays.

Catch a Movie at the Colossus Vaughan Cinemas

Enjoy a blockbuster or independent film at the state-of-the-art Colossus Vaughan Cinemas. Boasting 13 screens and a variety of seating options, including luxurious VIP recliner seats, this movie theater provides the perfect setting for a night at the movies. Complete your cinematic experience with a visit to the concession stand for popcorn, candy, and other treats.

Test Your Skills at an Escape Room

Get ready for a thrilling and interactive experience as you and your friends work together to solve puzzles and crack codes to “escape” one of Vaughan’s many escape room venues. With diverse themes and varying levels of difficulty, escape rooms are a fun and exciting way to spend an evening with friends or family. Visit the popular De Code Adventures for a challenging and immersive experience or try your luck at Escape Revolution, known for its unique and innovative room designs.

Get Your Game On at Dave & Buster’s

For an evening filled with arcade games, mouthwatering food, and delicious drinks, look no further than Dave & Buster’s. This entertainment complex offers a vast array of games, from classic arcade favorites to modern virtual reality experiences. Challenge your friends to a round of skee-ball, or race each other in exhilarating racing games. Be sure to take advantage of their “Half Price Games Wednesdays” for a more budget-friendly evening.

Unwind with a Drink at Vaughan’s Best Bars

After a long day, there’s nothing better than relaxing with a drink at one of Vaughan’s best bars. From cozy pubs to chic lounges, the city offers a wide variety of options to suit every taste. Visit the cozy and welcoming Alice Fazooli’s for a great selection of beers and cocktails, or if you prefer wine, indulge at the sleek and sophisticated Wine Room at Novotel. For those who enjoy a more energetic atmosphere, 255 by Alta Rossa offers a lively mix of drinks, music, and dancing.

Explore Vaughan’s Natural Beauty on an Evening Walk or Bike Ride

Vaughan boasts a plethora of beautiful parks and walking trails that are perfect for an evening stroll or bike ride. Take in the stunning views of the city’s landscape while getting some exercise at the Kortright Centre for Conservation or the Boyd Conservation Area. For a more urban setting, consider exploring the charming streets of Kleinburg Village, lined with historic buildings, art galleries, and cafés.

Conclusion

From fine dining and shopping to outdoor adventures and entertainment, Vaughan’s nighttime scene truly offers something for everyone. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or a local looking for new experiences, this city is full of opportunities for unforgettable evening adventures. With such a diverse range of activities to choose from, you’ll never run out of things to do in Vaughan at night.