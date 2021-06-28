Towards Deconstructing Science at Yukon University

Ms. Joe Strack has been appointed as Head of Indigenous Knowledge Research under the University’s new research programme, binocular vision [approche à double perspective, en français].

This program was born through a partnership between the University of Yukon, the University of Alberta, and the Yukon Government. It intends to incorporate indigenous values ​​and practices into other educational fields.

After earning a degree in Microbiology and Biochemistry from the University of Victoria, followed by a Master’s degree in Northern Resources and Environmental Studies from the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), Ms Jo-Struck sees herself as a world of healing .

Science is too fragmented and narrow in its approach to understanding the world She noted, pointing to university research that sometimes develops in an ivory tower, detached from reality.

She explains that scientific research usually delves into very precise and specific interactions between two chemicals. So when I see that there are a lot of needs in our societies [pour faire face à] Issues like climate change and inequality, my energy is drawn to where I feel I can help the most .

Yukon College was awarded a university ranking in the spring of 2020. Photo: Radio Canada/Laura Howells

It is this deeply-rooted involvement in his community that won the management of Yukon University to assign him the new head of research.

I believe the work she will do as part of her research program will serve our territory, and especially our youth, by developing new ways of doing research in northern Canada at this time of reconciliation. said the university’s vice president for research, Bronwyn Hancock.

Science and storytelling

Jocelyn Jo Strack says she’s using it now scientific mind To think about the state of society and how We removed pieces of ourselves , as well as in the classroom as in the boardroom.

Aboriginal teachings, our stories, and the lessons of the elders show us that the mind and heart, being emotionally competent, are at the heart of people and essential in the journey of healing. Quote from:Jocelyn Jo Strack, Head of Indigenous Knowledge Research

Ms. Jo Strack, a member of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, indicated that she would also like to use her academic role to revitalize Yukon’s storytelling culture.

I really believe that if we hear and live stories as they should be, as an integral part of our lives, I really believe that teachings and broadening our worldview, getting lessons when we need them, no matter where we are on our journey, I really believe it will help our community with things like Climate, inequality and many other things plague our society today.

The Indigenous Knowledge Research Chair has begun her research on revitalizing storytelling, by participating in the Adäka Indigenous Arts Festival in Whitehorse, scheduled for late August.

Based on information from Dave White, CBC